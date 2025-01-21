Bihar, 21/1/2025:

Dr Birbal Jha, an English Litterateur and cultural connoisseur coined, designed, developed, organised, and led the Paag March, which was held for the first time in 2016 with the sole objective of promoting Mithila’s cultural identity and overall development.

The Paag March, a part of ‘Save the Paag campaign’ organised by the Mithilalok Foundation focusses on socio-cultural and economic development in society.

This Paag March led by Dr Birbal Jha, the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila began from Rajendra Bhavan, New Delhi where the fourth lady judge of Supreme Court of India Mrs Gyan Sudha Mishra, the IPS Sanjay Jha, the Politician Sanjay Jha and dozens of scholars among thousands of Maithils took to streets. It rolled out in several districts of Bihar thereafter.

According to the BBC Radio, it was the largest ever cultural effort made from Mithia belt to date, with 4 crore Maithils connected. Dr Birbal Jha became known as the cultural crusader and mass communicator.

The main objectives of the Paag March include promoting the use of the paag as a symbol of cultural identity and heritage; raising awareness of the paag as a symbol of royalty and respect; and encouraging social integration and development in the region.

The Save the Paag Campaign includes a proposal to have the paag recognized as the official headgear of Bihar. The campaign also included a proposal for some representatives in the Bihar Legislative Council to symbolically wear the paag.

A milestone was achieved with the central government led Narendra Modi issuing a postal stamp featuring the Mithila paag.

Paag March is a campaign to promote the use of the paag, a traditional headdress worn in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. The march is organized by Mithilalok Foundation, a cultural pressure group that was established in 2016.

Dr Birbal Jha is a name that reflects social activism and cultural and social advocacy, especially in Bihar and Delhi. Years of experience have brought out the leadership qualities of a man who doesn’t shy away from hitting the streets to make his point for various causes.

From English literacy to cultural identity, the Marches led by Dr Birbal Jha have shaped public opinion and empowered disadvantaged populations. He has played a big role in restoring Bihar’s dignity via his activism and works of par excellence.

Dr Birbal Jha epitomises the legacy of activism and leadership skills, as evidenced by his strong dedication to bringing about social change.

In a nutshell

What’s the goal of the campaign?

• To promote the use of the paag as a symbol of Mithila culture and tradition

• To promote social integration and development in the region

• To have the paag recognized as an official head-dress of Bihar

What’s the history of the campaign?

• In 2016, Mithilalok Foundation launched the Paag Bachau Abhiyan (Save the Paag Campaign)

• In 2016, the Bihar Legislative Council proposed that some representatives wear the paag symbolically