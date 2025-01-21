Bandhan Life Insurance Launches Guaranteed Income Plan with assured immediate payout; now available at Bandhan Bank

Kolkata, January 21, 2025: Bandhan Life Insurance, a leading life insurance company in India, launched the Bandhan Life Guaranteed Income Plan, now available at Bandhan Bank branches nationwide. This innovative plan offers policyholders a reliable income stream from the very first month, along with life insurance coverage- making it an ideal solution for both short-term needs and long-term financial goals. The plan addresses diverse needs like funding a child’s education, securing retirement, or achieving significant life milestones. With its flexible structure and guaranteed benefits, the plan is an ideal choice for those seeking financial security and protection for their loved ones.

Regarding the launch, Satishwar B., MD & CEO, Bandhan Life Insurance, shared, “At Bandhan Life Insurance, we are committed to empowering our customers with financial security and confidence to achieve their aspirations. Today, when education costs in India are rising by 8-10% annually, and medical costs are increasing by more than 10% each year, having an additional source of income becomes invaluable. Our Guaranteed Income Plan reflects this vision, offering a blend of protection and assured returns that enables individuals to plan for the future without worry. Policyholders can use the additional income for managing everyday expenses or building a long-term fund. With its flexible structure and guaranteed benefits, we believe this plan will meet the need of customers seeking financial stability and peace of mind.”

Key Highlights of Bandhan Life Guaranteed Income Plan

Assured Regular Payouts: Enjoy a consistent income from the first policy month, ensuring financial stability.

Multiple Payout Options: Opt for regular income payouts or a lump sum payment at maturity to suit your financial needs.

Life Insurance Coverage: Along with assured payouts, the plan offers life cover, ensuring financial protection for families in unforeseen circumstances.

Tax Benefits: The plan qualifies for tax benefits under prevailing laws, making it a smart choice for tax-efficient financial planning.

Customizable Tenures: Flexible policy, premium payment terms, and income period allow customers to align the plan with their financial objectives and timelines.

Return of Premium: Get back all your premiums depending on the plan option chosen.

The launch of the Guaranteed Income Plan reinforces Bandhan Life’s commitment to delivering simple, flexible, and reliable financial solutions. In line with its brand promise of ‘Bharat Ki Udaan, Bandhan Se,’ this plan ensures that individuals from diverse regions and backgrounds can easily benefit. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to create products that meet real-world needs and help customers achieve their financial goals with confidence.