India – May 21st , 2024: Davaindia, generic pharmacy, India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain (a brand of Zota Healthcare Ltd), proudly announces the successful completion of its Mother’s Day campaigns across West Bengal, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. These initiatives, which included health camps and the free distribution of goodies, aimed at promoting women’s health and well-being, have had a significant impact on local communities. Massive women participation was noticed in this multicity campaign celebrating Mother’s Day.

In West Bengal, the collaboration with Udaan, a foundation run by Shri Shri Ravishankar that works for the upliftment of women in red-light areas across India, made a significant difference. The Mother’s Day program was particularly impactful in Sonagachi, Kolkata’s largest red-light district, with massive participation from Women who received free health check-ups including weight, blood pressure, and diabetes screenings. Additionally, Davaindia distributed goodies, enhancing their well-being.

The campaign in Hyderabad took place at SevaShram, an old age home, where elderly women benefited from comprehensive health check-ups followed by the distribution of goodies. The initiative emphasized the importance of regular health monitoring and provided much-needed personal care items.

In Delhi NCR, the campaign targeted slums and residential societies, including Shahadra, & Bhopura. This effort saw huge participation from the women in the nearby communities, who were provided with access to free health check-ups and essential personal care products, contributing to their improved health awareness and hygiene.

Bangalore’s campaign was conducted in numerous locations such as Bommanahalli slums, parks, and community centers, engaging Women participation from a vast cross section of communities. Similarly, in Ahmedabad, the campaign reached out to communities in Vastral, involving broad participation from the vicinity. These events provided free health screenings and distributed Davaindia products, emphasizing community health and well-being.

Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd said, “At Davaindia, we believe in the power of community and the importance of health and well-being. Our Mother’s Day campaigns across major Indian cities are a testament to our commitment to improving lives through accessible healthcare. We are proud to see the positive impact these initiatives have had on the women who participated, and we remain dedicated to making a difference in communities across India.”

Across all cities, the health camps provided essential health check-ups for women, including weight, blood pressure, and diabetes screenings. Participants also received free goodies from Davaindia, which included a selection of regular usage products.