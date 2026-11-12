Delhi to Get INR 3,230 Crore Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at Historic North and South Blocks

Nov 12: New Delhi is set to become home to one of the world’s largest museum spaces, with the Union Cabinet approving a ₹3,230-crore project to develop the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at the historic North and South Block complex.

The approval, granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2026, marks a major step towards transforming the iconic government buildings into a landmark cultural and educational destination.

The proposed museum will showcase India’s civilizational journey, bringing together its history, traditions, art, architecture, knowledge systems and cultural diversity under one roof.

Spread across approximately 1,78,509 square metres of built-up area, the museum will combine modern exhibition spaces, immersive technologies and visitor-friendly facilities while preserving the architectural character of the historic buildings.

First Gallery Expected to Open in 2027

The project will be developed in phases between the financial years 2026-27 and 2030-31.

Visitors are expected to get their first glimpse of the museum through an inaugural gallery on the theme of Adornment, which is planned to open in North Block in the later part of 2027.

Other proposed galleries will explore themes including architecture and cityscapes, mathematics and astronomy, languages and scripts, faith and spirituality, and India’s historical connections through trade and ideas.

Around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the National Museum, other museums under the Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India site museums, state museums and private collections for potential display.

Historic Government Buildings to Get a New Identity

One of the most distinctive aspects of the project is the transformation of North and South Block into a public cultural institution.

Following the relocation of government offices, the historic buildings offer an opportunity to preserve their architectural legacy while giving them a new purpose.

Rather than replacing their historical character, the project aims to adapt the existing structures into modern museum spaces equipped with conservation facilities, digital exhibitions, research areas and visitor amenities.

Tourism, Employment and Business Opportunities

Beyond its cultural significance, the museum is expected to create opportunities across tourism, hospitality, creative industries and heritage conservation.

The project is likely to generate employment for researchers, museum professionals, architects, designers, artisans, craftspeople, conservation experts and technology specialists.

Local businesses, hospitality operators, retail outlets and tourism service providers could also benefit from increased visitor activity.

The initiative will further support domestic manufacturers and artisans through opportunities to develop museum-related products, exhibition materials and specialised services under the Make in India approach.

A Major Cultural Destination for India

The museum is being designed to accommodate an estimated annual visitor flow of one crore people. Revenue is expected from ticket sales, guided tours, food and beverage facilities, retail, events, venue rentals and digital experiences.

With its combination of heritage preservation, modern technology and educational engagement, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is expected to become an important destination for students, researchers, domestic tourists and international visitors.

The ₹3,230-crore initiative represents a significant investment in India’s cultural infrastructure, giving two historic buildings a new public role while creating a space where visitors can explore the country’s diverse civilizational heritage.