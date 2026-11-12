Dialogue on Humanity, Compassion and The Power of Giving

Humanitarian Sonu Sood, Ramon Megsaysay Awardee Anshu Gupta to deliberate

Hyderabad, Nov 12….Symposium, Hyderabad’s premier knowledge forum to hosting its seventh edition, The Humanity in Us, an engaging dialogue exploring the meaning of compassion, human dignity and our collective responsibility towards society in the city on Friday at The Debut, Hitex, Hyderabad

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today, Symposium said, it is Bringing together two individuals whose work has touched countless lives, the evening will feature Mr. Sonu Sood, humanitarian, actor and film producer, widely recognized for his extraordinary efforts in helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and Mr. Anshu Gupta, Founder of Goonj and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, whose work has redefined giving by placing empathy, human dignity and community participation at the heart of social development.

The conversation will be moderated by Ms. Uma Sudhir, Independent Journalist, Former Executive Editor (South), NDTV, bringing her extensive journalistic experience and understanding of the human stories that shape society.

With charity and philanthropy continuing to become more strategic, the dialogue will explore what ignites compassion and inspires people to respond to human suffering, how immediate assistance can translate into lasting change and why dignity, independence and collective responsibility must remain central to social development.

Based on the insights from the conversation, Symposium will be publishing a White Paper that inspires strategy and policy leading to sustainable action towards humanitarian aid.

The Symposium hosted six editions in the past to drive dialogue about sports, the environment, spirituality, space technology and cyber security. With support from leading academic institutions, they have now published White Papers from each session.