EBC Thailand Extends Care to Bangkok Flood Victims with Relief Bag Donation

80 relief bags handed over through district officials to reach families rebuilding their lives after the floods

BANGKOK, THAILAND, 29 October 2026 — From late September into early October 2026, relentless heavy rain left many communities in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces under floodwater. In response, EBC Thailand organised a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity to ease immediate hardship for families affected by the floods in Bangkok.

On Wednesday, 14 October 2026, the EBC Thailand team handed over 80 relief bags to the Din Daeng District Office at Wichutit School, Soi Pracha Songkhro 13. Officials have since taken the bags to Nong Chok District for distribution to affected residents.

The Water Recedes, but Life Starts Over

The rain affected many areas, including the Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Nong Chok, Saphan Sung, and Din Daeng districts. In some places, the water was deep enough to make travel difficult. Trips for food, drinking water, and daily essentials, once simple, became a struggle for many families.

As the water recedes, getting back to normal life takes time. During this period, small forms of help, such as food and drinking water that can be used straight away, mean a great deal to families starting again.

80 Relief Bags of Carefully Chosen Essentials

Each bag contained dry and ready-to-eat food, clean drinking water, snacks, and household necessities. The team chose items that keep well and can be used straight away. The aim was to give families easier access to food, water, and essentials while they put their homes and lives back in order, and to show that others care.

All 80 relief bags went through the district office, whose officials work closely with local communities and know which areas still need help. This helps the team’s support reach the families who need it most.

Growing Without Leaving Communities Behind

This activity follows the EBC Thailand team’s visit in September to the Orphan Welfare Association of Thailand, where the team hosted a meal for the children and donated essentials. Both activities stem from the team’s belief that small actions can make a meaningful difference to the people around them.

At group level, EBC Financial Group continues to support social causes, including the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign. It also works with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to advance women’s empowerment.

For EBC, CSR is part of sustainable growth. The company believes doing business should go hand in hand with caring for the communities where it operates, in ordinary times and when those communities need support most.

EBC Thailand sends its best wishes to every family rebuilding their homes and lives after the floods. The Thailand team will continue to take part in community activities in the months ahead.