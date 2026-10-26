Elderflower and Lions District 3231 A3 Join Hands for ₹19.5 Lakh Hunger Relief Initiative

Spearheaded by Lion Bharat J. Shah of Lions Club of Juhu, the initiative was inaugurated on 2 October 2026, bringing together over 100 Lions Clubs to distribute 3,000 essential food bags to communities in need.

Mumbai, 26 October 2026: In a remarkable demonstration of collective philanthropy, Elderflower, in association with Lions International District 3231 A3, inaugurated a major hunger relief initiative on 2 October 2026, valued at ₹19.5 lakh, to support cancer patients, tuberculosis patients and economically disadvantaged families.

The initiative comprises 3,000 essential food bags, with an average project value of ₹650 per bag. Elderflower contributed ₹200 per bag, amounting to ₹6 lakh, while the remaining ₹13.5 lakh was collectively borne by over 100 participating Lions Clubs, reflecting the extraordinary spirit of generosity and collaboration within the Lions fraternity.

The project was spearheaded by Lion Bharat J. Shah of Lions Club of Juhu, Advisor to Elderflower, whose continued dedication to combating hunger has been instrumental in bringing this initiative to fruition. During the previous Lionistic year, Lion Shah led over 500 Anajdaan hunger relief projects, earning the prestigious Lions International President’s Award in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian service.

Acknowledging the collective effort, Lion Bharat J. Shah said:

“This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose. I am deeply grateful to Elderflower for their generous sponsorship, District Governor Lion Natwar Banka, Past District Governor Lion Umesh Gandhi and GST Chairperson Lion Sumit Agarwal for their invaluable guidance, leadership and support. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to each of the 100-plus Lions Clubs whose extraordinary generosity and enthusiastic participation made this project possible. Together, we have transformed a shared vision into meaningful assistance for communities in need, truly embodying the spirit of Lionism, We Serve.”

The initiative highlights how dedicated leadership, philanthropic partnerships and collective participation can create a meaningful and lasting impact in the fight against hunger.