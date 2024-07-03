New Delhi, 03 July 2024: EKA (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions), a leading electric vehicles & technology company with esteemed equity partners Mitsui Co., Ltd. (Japan) and VDL Groep (Netherlands), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Rohit Srivastava as the company’s Chief Growth Officer.

Mr. Srivastava’s position at EKA Mobility will include organisational expansion, with an emphasis on top-line P&L responsibility. Sales, marketing, business development, and product management will all fall under his purview. His significant experience in developing innovative business models and encouraging value creation from the ground up will be critical in propelling EKA Mobility’s growth and success.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, said, “Delighted to welcome Rohit Srivastava to the EKA Mobility family. His vast experience and proven track record in the commercial vehicles and EV sectors make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his leadership will drive our mission of transforming the electric mobility landscape.”

With over three decades of distinguished experience in Sales and Marketing, Mr. Srivastava has played a pivotal role in establishing sustainable businesses. He began his career with TATA Motors and progressed through the ranks to many distinguished positions within the company. In his most recent position, he was the Business Head – Commercial Vehicles Passenger (CVP) at TATA Motors Ltd., where he was responsible for spearheading the electrification effort and advancing EV adoption in the public transport sector spanning buses, vans, and minivans. An engineer by training and a CII-Fulbright fellow, he is well-known for his customer-centric approach, lean thinking, and value chain optimisation. His ability to create product strategies, establish project QCT objectives, and drive product development, testing, and validation has been critical in establishing EV portfolios and tech stacks for EV products.