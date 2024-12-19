Excelia Expands Global Higher Education Reach with New India Collaborations and Programs in 2024

Excelia, one of France’s leading higher education groups, further reinforced its strategic ties with India in 2024 by launching classes internationales (international classes), a tailored programme for Indian students. Announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s State visit to India in January 2024, this initiative is part of a broader scheme involving 33 French institutions.

Since September 2024, Indian students participating in the programme have engaged in a year-long immersive experience in France, combining intensive French language instruction, business courses, and personal development activities. This effort reflects Excelia’s focus on fostering global talent and strengthening educational opportunities for Indian students. Excelia has confirmed that its participation in the classes internationales programme will continue in 2025.

Excelia launches a Doctorate and expands Undergraduate opportunities abroad

In April 2024, Excelia Business School launched its Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA), a programme aimed at experienced professionals interested in addressing complex business challenges through research. Taught entirely in English, the DBA supports the production of practical, research-driven knowledge for the business community.

In September 2024, Excelia Business School also introduced new options within its International BBA programme, allowing students to begin their studies at partner universities in Australia, the USA, or Singapore. Students can now begin their studies at these AACSB-accredited institutions, adding an international dimension to their academic journey from the outset of their higher education.

Recognitions in 2024 rankings reflect Excelia’s international standing

Excelia Business School was recognised in several major global rankings in 2024. The MSc in International Business Management debuted at 20th place worldwide in the QS International Trade Rankings, ranking first among French programmes included. In the Financial Times Masters in Management rankings, Excelia Business School moved to 30th place globally, marking its sixth consecutive year of progression.

Excelia also maintained its position in sustainability rankings, highlighting its focus on ecological and social responsibility. It was placed in the 301-400 category in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and retained Level 4 (‘Transforming’) status in the Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools, affirming its commitment to contributing to sustainable development globally.

Innovation and Leadership Mark 2024 as a Transformative Year

Excelia’s focus on innovation was reflected in the launch of Exceliaprime® in November 2024. This edutainment platform leverages neuroscience, storytelling, and gamification to engage students in a novel way. The platform combines entertainment with skills development, presenting educational content in scripted episodes inspired by streaming formats.

In leadership changes, Excelia Tourism School welcomed Richard Ginioux as its new Dean in November 2024. With experience in the luxury hospitality sector and education, Ginioux brings valuable expertise to the institution.

Celebrating two decades of Humacité© and future plans for 2025

Humacité©, Excelia’s initiative blending community engagement with academic learning, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. Since its inception, it has supported over 10,000 student projects globally, including 300 in India. The initiative continues to reflect Excelia’s values of responsibility and humanity.

Looking ahead, Excelia plans to strengthen its collaboration with Indian institutions and broaden its sustainability initiatives. The classes internationales programme will offer more Indian students the opportunity to immerse themselves in French culture and education in 2025. These developments align with Excelia’s mission to prepare students as globally responsible citizens, ready to contribute meaningfully to a rapidly changing world.