Hyatt Regency Delhi Welcomes Prashant Sharma as Director of Operations

New Delhi, December 2024: Hyatt Regency Delhi is excited to announce the appointment of Prashant Sharma as its new Director of Operations. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality, Prashant brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to operational excellence. His extensive background in luxury hotels and leadership roles reflects his dedication to enhancing guest experiences and optimizing hotel operations.



Prashant Sharma’s hospitality career spans some of the most renowned names in the industry, including Country Inns & Suites, Intercontinental The Grand, Intercontinental Eros, and Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. He began his journey in the front office and steadily advanced through various leadership roles. At Shangri-La, he held key roles at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, including Front Office Manager, Acting Director of Rooms, and eventually Director of Rooms, before joining Hyatt Regency Delhi. He was also part of the pre-opening team for Shangri-La Jeddah and gained valuable experience at the brand’s flagship property, Island Shangri-La.

A graduate of Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in New Delhi, Prashant holds a Bachelor of Hotel Management. His educational foundation, combined with his hands-on training at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi, has equipped him with the skills needed to thrive in high-pressure hospitality environments. Known for his versatility, attention to detail, and assertiveness, Prashant is well-positioned to lead the hotel’s operations with an emphasis on service excellence and innovation.

In his new role, Prashant will oversee all operational aspects of Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. He will focus on refining processes, enhancing guest satisfaction, and driving efficiency across departments. His proven track record of success and his deep understanding of the hospitality industry will be instrumental in elevating the hotel’s operational standards and ensuring seamless guest experiences.

Hyatt Regency Delhi welcomes Prashant Sharma and looks forward to his leadership and the positive influence he will bring to the hotel’s already well-established operations. With his wealth of experience and commitment to excellence, Prashant is committed to setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality while building on its strong operational foundation.