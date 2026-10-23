From Personal Loss to Purpose: How Manish Kumar Vaishnav Built Vistara Life Sciences and Launched YETERNA with a Mission Beyond Business

India, 21 October 2026: Behind every meaningful enterprise lies a vision, but for Manish Kumar Vaishnav, Founder of Vistara Life Sciences Private Limited, that vision was shaped by personal hardship, resilience, and a commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all.

Born and raised in a small village in Rajasthan, Manish displayed academic excellence and leadership qualities from an early age. Despite financial constraints and limited educational infrastructure, he pursued higher studies and completed his MBA, determined to build an entrepreneurial future.

However, mounting family responsibilities and his mother’s serious illness forced him to postpone his ambitions. He entered the pharmaceutical industry as a Medical Representative, gradually progressing into managerial roles while supporting his family.

In 2016, Manish faced a devastating personal tragedy when his younger sister, Cheena, passed away following prolonged treatment for kidney failure. Her loss profoundly transformed his outlook on life, inspiring a larger purpose: helping families struggling to afford essential medical care.

Determined to turn this vision into reality, Manish established Vistara Life Sciences Private Limited in 2022, focusing on premium, quality-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions with an emphasis on affordability, accessibility, and compassionate service.

In 2026, the company expanded into dermatological skincare with the launch of YETERNA, a premium, science-backed skincare brand developed around effective formulations, carefully selected ingredients, and everyday skin wellness.

Beyond skincare, YETERNA represents a commitment to social responsibility. The brand is envisioned as a sustainable contributor to the Cheena Arogya Foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting medical assistance for financially disadvantaged patients and educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Guided by the foundation’s motto, “मुस्कान आपकी, प्रेरणा हमारी” (Your Smile, Our Inspiration), the initiative aims to transform commercial success into meaningful community impact.

“Vistara Life Sciences and YETERNA were not born merely to build corporate value; they were created to give life to Cheena’s memory and bring hope to families who face despair,” shares Manish Kumar Vaishnav.

Through Vistara Life Sciences and YETERNA, Manish continues to pursue a vision where entrepreneurship, healthcare innovation, and compassion come together—demonstrating how personal adversity can inspire a lasting legacy of purpose.