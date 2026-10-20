FutureGrail Hosts Multimillion-Dollar Live Watch Auction with Previews in Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva and Singapore

The auction features one of the year’s most important timepieces to go under the hammer – an extremely rare 1954 Patek Philippe Ref.2526P ‘Serpico y Laino’ in platinum with enamel dial, expected to fetch well into seven figures

DUBAI, GENEVA, HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FutureGrail, a global auction house for exceptional timepieces, has unveiled its upcoming November session. FutureGrail will also host previews in Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva, and Singapore.

FutureGrail has presented online auctions since 2023 and now, for the first time, will host an in-person, live auction in Singapore on 14 November at 5.30pm (GMT+8). Bidders will also be able to make remote offers or place live bids via the website.

The session features ‘grails’ including an undoubted star of the season; an exquisite 1954 Patek Philippe Reference 2526P ‘Serpico y Laino’, thought to be a unique example, encased in platinum with an enamel dial. The item has never been auctioned before and is expected to command between USD 1 million and USD 2 million.

“We are delighted to showcase such fine examples of horology to global collectors and look forward to a vibrant live auction. There is a growing interest in such rare watches, between the hubs of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia – and it is a true privilege to present such a fantastic catalogue of exceptional timepieces to collector communities in these markets,” said Ali Nael, FutureGrail CEO.

The auction is packed with sought-after watches including unique and extremely rare references, such as:

1941 Patek Philippe Ref.1502J, two-tone sector ‘Telephone’ dial, One of only Two known (Estimate: USD 150,000 – 300,000)

2004 F.P. Journe Octa Calendrier ‘Brass Movement’, gold dial, retrograde date in Platinum (Estimate: USD 400,000 – 600,000)

1998 Daniel Roth Ref.C317, Platinum, Papillon 10 th Anniversary Limited Edition no. 08/30 (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 300,000)

Anniversary Limited Edition no. 08/30 (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 300,000) 1986 Urban Jurgensen Ref.2, ‘No.000’ perpetual calendar with guilloché dial, rose gold (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 400,000)

1949 Patek Philippe Ref.130A, ‘Full Set’, Two-tone Chronograph with Tachometer scale, Stainless Steel (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 400,000)

1950 Patek Philippe Ref.1463R, rare two-tone ‘Serpico y Laino’ Chronograph, ‘Tasti Tondi’, rose gold (Estimate: USD 300,000 – 600,000)

2012 Cartier W1556213, Tourbillon, Perpetual Calendar, Single-button Chronograph, Power-reserve indication, baguette cut and diamonds-set, One of Five made, white gold (Estimate: USD 300,000 – 600,000)

1961 Patek Philippe Ref.2597J, ‘Full Set’, Travel-Time, Jumping hour in Yellow gold (Estimate USD 200,000 – 400,000)

And many more rare and valuable timepieces.

Previews:

21-22 October (10.30am – 7.30pm) – Delugs Maison, The Landmark, Hong Kong.

28-29 October (11am – 7pm) – ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai.

5 – 8 November (10am – 6pm) – Beau-Rivage Genève, 13, Quai du Mont-Blanc, 1201 Genève.

12-13 November (10am – 6pm) and 14 November (10am – 3.30pm) – Artyzen Hotel, Singapore

Live Auction – 14 November 2026, 5.30pm (GMT +8)

For advance bidding, contact bids@futuregrail.com

futuregrail.com

Media enquiries:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futuregrail-hosts-multimillion-dollar-live-watch-auction-with-previews-in-hong-kong-dubai-geneva-and-singapore-302913814.html