FutureGrail Hosts Multimillion-Dollar Live Watch Auction with Previews in Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva and Singapore

October 20, 2026 Sai Krishna news 0

The auction features one of the year’s most important timepieces to go under the hammer – an extremely rare 1954 Patek Philippe Ref.2526P ‘Serpico y Laino’ in platinum with enamel dial, expected to fetch well into seven figures

DUBAI, GENEVA, HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FutureGrail, a global auction house for exceptional timepieces, has unveiled its upcoming November session. FutureGrail will also host previews in Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva, and Singapore.

1954 Patek Philippe Ref.2526P 'Serpico y Laino’

FutureGrail has presented online auctions since 2023 and now, for the first time, will host an in-person, live auction in Singapore on 14 November at 5.30pm (GMT+8). Bidders will also be able to make remote offers or place live bids via the website.

The session features ‘grails’ including an undoubted star of the season; an exquisite 1954 Patek Philippe Reference 2526P ‘Serpico y Laino’, thought to be a unique example, encased in platinum with an enamel dial. The item has never been auctioned before and is expected to command between USD 1 million and USD 2 million.

“We are delighted to showcase such fine examples of horology to global collectors and look forward to a vibrant live auction. There is a growing interest in such rare watches, between the hubs of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia – and it is a true privilege to present such a fantastic catalogue of exceptional timepieces to collector communities in these markets,” said Ali Nael, FutureGrail CEO.

The auction is packed with sought-after watches including unique and extremely rare references, such as:

  • 1941 Patek Philippe Ref.1502J, two-tone sector ‘Telephone’ dial, One of only Two known (Estimate: USD 150,000 – 300,000)
  • 2004 F.P. Journe Octa Calendrier ‘Brass Movement’, gold dial, retrograde date in Platinum (Estimate: USD 400,000 – 600,000)
  • 1998 Daniel Roth Ref.C317, Platinum, Papillon 10th Anniversary Limited Edition no. 08/30 (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 300,000)
  • 1986 Urban Jurgensen Ref.2, ‘No.000’ perpetual calendar with guilloché dial, rose gold (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 400,000)
  • 1949 Patek Philippe Ref.130A, ‘Full Set’, Two-tone Chronograph with Tachometer scale, Stainless Steel (Estimate: USD 200,000 – 400,000)
  • 1950 Patek Philippe Ref.1463R, rare two-tone ‘Serpico y Laino’ Chronograph, ‘Tasti Tondi’, rose gold (Estimate: USD 300,000 – 600,000)
  • 2012 Cartier W1556213, Tourbillon, Perpetual Calendar, Single-button Chronograph, Power-reserve indication, baguette cut and diamonds-set, One of Five made, white gold (Estimate: USD 300,000 – 600,000)
  • 1961 Patek Philippe Ref.2597J, ‘Full Set’, Travel-Time, Jumping hour in Yellow gold (Estimate USD 200,000 – 400,000)
  • And many more rare and valuable timepieces.

 

Previews:

21-22 October (10.30am – 7.30pm) – Delugs Maison, The Landmark, Hong Kong.

28-29 October (11am – 7pm) – ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai.

5 – 8 November (10am – 6pm) – Beau-Rivage Genève, 13, Quai du Mont-Blanc, 1201 Genève.

12-13 November (10am – 6pm) and 14 November (10am – 3.30pm) – Artyzen Hotel, Singapore

Live Auction – 14 November 2026, 5.30pm (GMT +8)

For advance bidding, contact bids@futuregrail.com 

futuregrail.com

Media enquiries:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

 

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