Genesis Momentum Powers Cellebrite’s Autumn Release: More Evidence, Deeper Insight, Broader Access for Investigations

Investigators report dramatic gains in what they uncover using Agentic AI vs. manual review; the Autumn 2026 Release brings expanded device and operating system access

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its Autumn 2026 Release, highlighting the Company’s latest product innovations. The release expands what teams can analyze and verify across an investigation and is led by Genesis, which investigators worldwide are describing as a “game changer.” The agentic AI-powered solution uncovers what manual review can miss and helps transform digital data across devices, sources and environments into defensible evidence, mission-ready intelligence and informed action. Cellebrite customers, across a range of investigations, shared the following about using Genesis:

In a homicide case, Genesis surfaced a suspect’s confession after reviewing two years’ worth of recorded jail calls – something manual review had missed up until that point. Investigators at this Southeastern United States sheriff’s office say it allows them to find nearly 8X more relevant evidence artifacts.

At a large western U.S. Sheriff’s agency, investigators found the incriminating evidence they needed buried within 400 hours of doorbell video footage – surfaced with just a single prompt – saving hours of investigative time.

At a local police department in Europe, Genesis matched an ID card image to a selfie taken in a bedroom, giving inspectors new leads to accelerate the investigation.

Genesis linked chats, social accounts, financial transactions and metadata that normally sit in separate apps and surfaced new leads the investigator didn’t know existed.

In one of the largest district attorney’s offices in the United States, Genesis sifted through more than 6,000 recorded jail calls, finding the relevant artifact related to human trafficking. Investigators say Genesis ‘drowns out the noise,’ allowing them to filter and organize all the data.

Digital evidence is growing faster than the teams who review it, and manual review can inadvertently leave critical connections, relevant artifacts and victims undiscovered. Evidence sits across devices, files and systems, and every new device, operating system and evidence type changes the work. Nearly 60% of the time spent on a case goes to review and analysis, and more than 70% of respondents still review evidence manually, according to Cellebrite’s 2026 Industry Trends Survey.

“Every hour spent searching for something is an hour not spent on acting,” said Cellebrite Chief Executive Officer Shiv Ramji. “Teams need a faster, more consistent path from input to a verified finding. Whether advancing an investigation, supporting a national security mission or identifying security risk, Genesis helps teams quickly turn digital information into understanding and action.”

The Autumn 2026 Release highlights include:

Accelerating Understanding with AI Enhancing Genesis’ Deep Investigator to find what manual review can miss; agentic skills build a team’s standard operating procedures and expertise into agents that work around the clock Adding an on-premises Genesis version, expected in early 2027, allowing agencies to run it in their own environment Turning Call Detail Records (CDR) data into investigative context faster with AI-based normalization and analysis in Pathfinder Accelerating advanced mobile research and modeling with AI-assisted workflows and customer-selected LLMs in Corellium

Expanding Access to the Information that Matters Bringing next generation access to more devices and emerging evidence sources, with expanded Inseyets iOS and Android support Enhancing field collection with DJI drone capabilities, with next-generation drone forensics support through CFID v4, planned for early 2027 Advancing research into mobile platform behavior across the latest iOS and Android environments with new Corellium Falcon Mirror Add-on – allowing researchers to import supported Inseyets extractions into Falcon, giving them a faster starting point

Advancing Mission Outcomes Moving evidence securely into operational workflows with Guardian third-party storage, enhanced security controls and enterprise governance Turning analysis into clearer investigative context via enhanced Pathfinder media analysis, integrated knowledge management and reporting capabilities Enabling faster insight for military teams through the new Cellebrite Tactical Extraction Kit (C-Tek) — a ruggedized, all-in-one mobile forensics field kit launched earlier this quarter for military teams to access and analyze devices at the point of capture



Visit the Autumn 2026 Release page here to learn more about each enhancement or join the virtual event, “Inside the Autumn Release,” on November 4, 2026. Cellebrite will have a team of experts at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference, Oct. 24–27: Booth #1511.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite’s AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite’s technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com

+1 771.241.7010

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

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