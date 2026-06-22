IMD Warns of Rainfall in Khurda and Cuttack Over Next 1–2 Hours

Bhubaneswar, June 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning indicating light to moderate rainfall over parts of Khurda and Cuttack, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, over the next one to two hours.

According to the alert issued at 08:50 am, isolated places in the two districts are likely to experience brief spells of rain under the influence of active monsoon conditions. The IMD has placed both districts under a yellow warning category, advising residents to remain cautious.

The India Meteorological Department noted that while the expected rainfall is light to moderate, short bursts of intense showers accompanied by gusty winds cannot be ruled out due to prevailing convective weather activity.

Meteorological officials have advised people in the affected areas, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, to stay alert to changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions, especially during outdoor activities and travel.

This marks the second weather alert issued for the region today, indicating continued moist and unstable atmospheric conditions influenced by the southwest monsoon system.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to issue further updates if weather conditions intensify.