India and Malaysia Deepen Cooperation on Governance Reforms and Public Administration

India and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in public administration, governance reforms and capacity building at the second meeting of their Joint Working Group on the subject. Held on August 18, the meeting brought together senior officials from India’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of External Affairs and National Centre for Good Governance, along with their Malaysian counterparts. The discussions reviewed progress since the group’s first meeting in November 2024 and explored new areas for institutional collaboration.

A major focus was capacity building under India’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, with Malaysia expressing positive feedback on training modules, institutional and field visits and programme coordination. Both sides discussed capacity-building programmes for the 2026 and 2027 cohorts, including the possibility of specialised programmes for senior Malaysian officials. The two countries also exchanged experiences on public sector modernisation, with Malaysia outlining its People, Process and Technology approach and highlighting the role of innovation in transforming government services.

Digital governance and emerging technologies featured prominently in the discussions. Malaysia shared its initiatives involving digital government, artificial intelligence, cloud services, cybersecurity, blockchain and data-driven decision-making. India, meanwhile, showcased the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and its use of technology to improve citizen services. The AI-enabled voice chatbot ‘Samadhan Didi’, launched in May 2026, was highlighted as an initiative aimed at making grievance redressal more accessible, multilingual and user-friendly.

The meeting also discussed Malaysia’s proposed Governance Partnership Strategic Roadmap for 2027-2029, which is expected to provide a framework for implementing areas covered under the bilateral memorandum of understanding. Both sides agreed to identify practical and outcome-oriented areas for cooperation and welcomed continued exchanges of expertise and best practices. The engagement reflects the broader strengthening of India-Malaysia ties and is aimed at building institutional capacity, improving public service delivery and creating more responsive, citizen-centric governance systems.