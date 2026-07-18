IndiGo to Shift Flight Operations to Guwahati’s Newly Commissioned Integrated Terminal

Guwahati, July 18: IndiGo has announced that it will shift its flight operations to the newly built integrated terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience and strengthening aviation infrastructure in Northeast India.

The transition to the modern terminal is expected to provide passengers with improved facilities, streamlined check-in and boarding processes, enhanced baggage handling systems, and greater operational efficiency. Designed to accommodate growing passenger traffic, the new terminal features upgraded infrastructure and advanced technology aimed at delivering a seamless travel experience.

The relocation of IndiGo’s operations reflects the airline’s commitment to supporting the modernization of airport infrastructure while meeting the increasing demand for air travel in the region. The move is also expected to improve flight operations and enhance overall service quality for passengers travelling to and from Guwahati.

The shift to the new terminal underscores the continued expansion of aviation infrastructure in Northeast India and is expected to contribute to improved connectivity, passenger convenience, and regional economic growth.