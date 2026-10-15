Infertility Cases Rise 50% Over a Decade at BirthRight Fertility’s Guwahati Centre, Internal Data Show

Internal data from BirthRight Fertility’s Guwahati centre shows a rise in female and male infertility cases, highlighting the need for timely diagnosis and integrated fertility care in Assam.

Guwahati: BirthRight Fertility at Pratiksha Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Guwahati, has recorded a 50% rise in general infertility cases over the last decade (2015–2025), according to the centre’s internal data. Female infertility cases increased by 35–40%, while male infertility cases rose by 25–30%. Cases involving PCOS and endometriosis each grew by 15–20%, while obesity-related cases increased by 30–40%. These figures reflect trends in patients seen at the Guwahati centre and do not represent city-wide or regional estimates.

The trends highlight the importance of timely evaluation and access to specialised fertility care for couples trying to conceive. At BirthRight Fertility, the hospital-based setup enables patients to access fertility treatment alongside gynaecology, obstetrics, paediatrics, neonatology and emergency medical support under one roof, providing continuity of care from fertility treatment through pregnancy and delivery.

According to Dr Diganta Deka , BirthRight Fertility, Pratiksha Rainbow Hospital, Guwahati, fertility treatment requires more than the IVF procedure itself. Access to specialist care, emergency support and pregnancy monitoring can be important throughout the journey.

“Fertility treatment is a continuous journey. When a fertility centre is part of a hospital, patients have access to specialist and emergency care not only during IVF, but also after conception, through pregnancy, delivery and newborn care. This continuity can be particularly important when unexpected complications arise,” said Dr Deka.

Why hospital-based fertility care matters

During IVF , ovarian stimulation helps develop multiple eggs. In some cases, women may develop ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which can lead to fluid accumulation in the body and require immediate medical attention. Complications can also arise after conception. An ectopic pregnancy, in which the embryo develops outside the uterus, can become a medical emergency if the fallopian tube ruptures.

Being part of a hospital allows BirthRight Fertility to provide access to emergency support alongside fertility treatment.

Making fertility treatment more accessible

Dr Deka, who has been associated with fertility care in the region for more than two decades, recalls a time when couples often travelled outside Assam for treatment. Awareness of IVF has since grown, with more couples approaching fertility specialists to understand their options.

Affordability remains an important part of the centre’s approach. BirthRight Fertility has followed a policy of keeping treatment costs unchanged for five years, with revisions thereafter. It has also developed an in-house team of embryologists and adopted Indian-manufactured medical consumables to help manage treatment costs.

“Our objective is not just to help couples achieve pregnancy, but to support them through the journey. Fertility treatment, pregnancy, delivery and newborn care are connected stages, and an integrated hospital setup allows us to provide support across these stages,” Dr Deka added.

About BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals

BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals is a specialised fertility care network that combines medical expertise, advanced reproductive technologies and compassionate, patient-centric care to support couples on their journey to parenthood. Building on Rainbow’s legacy in women’s and children’s healthcare, BirthRight Fertility offers comprehensive services ranging from fertility evaluation and counselling to advanced fertility treatments, fertility preservation and reproductive surgery.

With over 20 years of fertility care experience and 15+ Level II fertility centres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam, BirthRight Fertility follows an individualised, multidisciplinary approach involving fertility specialists, embryologists, andrologists and other medical experts. Its services include intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), genetic testing, cryopreservation and specialised male infertility care, supported by advanced laboratory infrastructure and evidence-based clinical protocols.

Committed to ethical, transparent and personalised treatment, BirthRight Fertility focuses on providing continuity of care from pre-conception counselling and fertility treatment through pregnancy, childbirth and paediatric care. With over 1,00,000 parenthood dreams fulfilled, the network continues to expand access to specialised fertility care for families across India.

For more information, visit www.rainbowhospitals.in or call 1800 2122.

Media Contact:

Soumya P

Rainbow Children’s Hospital

Tel : +91-8368543945