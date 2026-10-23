Inside the Lokhandwala Dental Clinic That Bollywood Has Quietly Trusted for Its Smiles Since 2006

For nearly two decades, Millennium Smile Dental Clinic in Andheri West has been a familiar name among actors and television personalities for smile makeovers. Here is what goes into that work, and why everyday patients get the same care.

Mumbai, October 2026: In a city where a smile is often the first thing a camera catches, many people from Mumbai’s film and television industry have, over the years, found their way to a first-floor clinic in Lokhandwala Complex Market. Millennium Smile Dental Clinic opened there in 2006. Nearly twenty years later, it is still at the same address, still run by the same two doctors, and still known within the industry for one thing above all else: smile makeovers that look natural on screen and in real life.

The clinic is led by Dr. Manish Sonawane, a specialist orthodontist (BDS, MDS Orthodontics, with fellowship training in Implantology, Full Mouth Rehabilitation and TMJ & TMDs), and Dr. Ameya Sonawane (BDS, MUHS Nashik), whose work focuses on aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry. The two run the practice together as a husband-and-wife team.

How a neighbourhood clinic became a name in the film industry

Millennium Smile Dental Clinic did not set out to become a celebrity clinic. It started as a local practice serving families around Lokhandwala Market. The film and television side of the practice grew slowly, through personal referrals, one patient at a time.

That is common in Mumbai’s entertainment world. Actors and TV personalities tend to rely on word of mouth from people they trust, and they return to a doctor whose work has held up over the years. Over time, Bollywood actors, television personalities, musicians and industry professionals have visited the clinic for smile makeovers, veneers, whitening and routine dental care.

“Nothing about how we work changes based on who is in the chair,” says Dr. Manish Sonawane. “A film actor and a school child from the next building get the same clinical attention, the same hygiene standard and the same doctor across their visits. That has been true since the first day.”

The clinic keeps patient privacy as a firm rule. It does not share the names or treatment details of its celebrity patients without permission, which is a big part of why those patients keep coming back.

What a smile makeover actually involves

A smile makeover, also called smile design, is not one single procedure. It is a planned combination of treatments chosen to improve the shape, colour and alignment of the visible teeth together. Depending on what a person’s teeth need, the plan may include:

Professional teeth whitening to lift surface stains

Porcelain or composite veneers to correct chips, small gaps, uneven shapes or deep discolouration

Dental bonding for small shape corrections

Gum contouring where the gum line is uneven

Short orthodontic movement , such as clear aligners, where teeth need to be aligned first

At Millennium Smile Dental Clinic, smile design is led by Dr. Ameya Sonawane. The first smile consultation is longer than a regular check-up, because the planning is what decides whether the final result looks natural or overdone.

“A smile has to suit the face it belongs to,” says Dr. Ameya Sonawane. “We look at the lip line, the face shape, the skin tone and how the person smiles when they speak. The goal is never a ‘perfect’ set of teeth that looks borrowed. The goal is your own smile, at its best.”

Seeing the result before treatment starts

One reason the clinic’s work has a reputation for looking natural is that patients see the planned result before any irreversible step is taken. Photographs, shade records and a digital or wax-up preview of the proposed smile are prepared first. With Digital Smile Design (DSD), the planned smile can be shown on screen, layered onto the patient’s own photograph.

The patient reviews the shape and shade, asks for changes if needed, and approves the design. Only then does treatment begin. For people who appear on camera, this step matters a great deal, because small details such as tooth length, edge shape and shade decide how a smile reads under studio lights.

Why on-camera smiles need a careful hand

Patients from film and television often have specific concerns. Bright studio lighting can make teeth that look slightly too white appear artificial. High-definition cameras pick up uneven edges and small gaps. A smile that photographs well from one side may not look the same from the other.

This is why the clinic plans shade selection in natural daylight and keeps tooth preparation as conservative as possible. Where composite veneers or bonding can achieve the goal, they are offered as a less invasive option. Where porcelain veneers are the right answer, the clinic works with a dental laboratory it has partnered with for years, which helps keep colour and translucency consistent.

The same standard for every patient

While the celebrity reputation draws attention, most of the clinic’s patients are families, working professionals and long-time residents of Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara, Four Bungalows and Juhu. Many families started with one parent in the chair and gradually brought the whole family in.

The clinic’s approach rests on a few simple principles:

One doctor across your visits. The doctor who examines you on the first visit is the doctor who treats you later. There are no rotating chairside teams.

Treatment plans in plain language. Every patient receives a written plan and cost estimate before treatment begins.

Strict sterilisation. Reusable instruments go through Class B sterilisation, and single-use disposables are used where clinically appropriate.

Unhurried appointments. Complex work is split across visits so that no single sitting feels rushed.

A specialist team under one roof

Beyond smile design, Millennium Smile Dental Clinic offers a full range of dental care, including dental implants, Invisalign and clear aligners, metal, ceramic and lingual braces, full mouth rehabilitation, single-sitting root canal treatment where clinically suitable, crowns and bridges, gum treatment and children’s dentistry.

Dr. Manish Sonawane ranked first in Pune for his MDS in Orthodontics and completed an international lingual orthodontics course. He also teaches as faculty at MGM Dental College and Hospital, Navi Mumbai, where he trains postgraduate and undergraduate dental students. His published work covers two-phase orthodontic treatment, cleft lip and palate, implants in orthodontics, and the effect of fixed orthodontic treatment on bone and soft tissue.

Dr. Ameya Sonawane has been practising since 2011 and has continued to build her skills in aesthetic dentistry through national workshops. Patients often mention how calmly she explains each step, especially to first-time and nervous patients.

Results that hold up over time

A smile makeover is only as good as how long it lasts. Well-made porcelain veneers typically last 10 to 15 years with good care, while whitening usually needs a touch-up every 12 to 18 months. The clinic sets up a maintenance plan after every makeover, with six-monthly check-ups and cleanings to protect the result.

Because the clinic has been at the same address since 2006, many patients have been able to come back to the same doctors for years of follow-up care. That continuity is something a short-term clinic cannot offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Bollywood celebrities really visit Millennium Smile Dental Clinic?

Yes. Since 2006, actors, television personalities and film industry professionals have visited Millennium Smile Dental Clinic in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, for smile makeovers, veneers and routine dental care. The clinic does not share patient names or details without permission.

Who performs smile makeovers at Millennium Smile Dental Clinic?

Smile design at the clinic is led by Dr. Ameya Sonawane, with orthodontic planning by Dr. Manish Sonawane (MDS Orthodontics) where teeth need to be aligned as part of the plan.

How long does a smile makeover take?

Most smile makeovers are completed in 2 to 6 weeks. Cases that need orthodontic movement first take longer. The exact timeline is given in the written treatment plan.

Can I see my new smile before treatment begins?

Yes. A digital or wax-up preview of the planned smile is prepared and shown to you before any irreversible work starts.

Do I need to be a celebrity to get this treatment?

No. Every patient receives the same planning, the same doctor time and the same standard of care, whether they work in front of a camera or not.

Treatment outcomes vary from person to person. Suitability for any procedure is decided only after a clinical examination by the dentist.

About Millennium Smile Dental Clinic

Millennium Smile Dental Clinic is a dental clinic in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, serving patients since 2006 and trusted by Bollywood and television personalities for smile makeovers and cosmetic dentistry. The clinic is led by Dr. Manish Sonawane (BDS, MDS Orthodontics; Fellowship in Implantology, Full Mouth Rehabilitation and TMJ & TMDs; faculty at MGM Dental College and Hospital, Navi Mumbai) and Dr. Ameya Sonawane (BDS, MUHS Nashik). Treatments include smile design, porcelain veneers, dental implants, Invisalign and clear aligners, braces, full mouth rehabilitation, single-sitting root canal treatment, teeth whitening, gum treatment and children’s dentistry.

Clinic: Millennium Smile Dental Clinic

Address: 1st Floor, Lokhandwala Complex Market, R 42 Crystal Avenue, 3rd Cross Road, opp. Star Kids, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98220 94564

Timings: Monday to Saturday, 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Website: https://millenniumsmileclinic.com/