Intellinet Systems Strengthens Its OEM Software Portfolio with Intelli DMS, Enabling a Connected Vehicle Lifecycle

The cloud-ready dealer management system gives OEM networks a single connected workflow for customer inquiries, appointments, vehicle sales, and workshop job cards.

GURGAON, India, 15 October 2026 – Intellinet Systems, a provider of AI-enabled aftermarket software for OEMs and their dealer networks, introduced Intelli DMS, a dealer management system designed to bring everyday dealership work onto a single platform. The launch takes Intellinet’s aftermarket portfolio, which already includes an electronic parts catalog, warranty management software, and pre-delivery inspection software, into the showroom and the service bay.

Intelli DMS is organized into two sets of modules, one for the showroom and one for the workshop.

Sales: Inquiry, customer, test drive, quotation, and booking management, along with finance and insurance, exchange, vehicle allocation, billing and invoicing, and delivery with follow-up.

Service: Appointment, front office, and job card management, customer and service history, parts and inventory, workshop and technician management, billing and payment, and reports and analytics.

For many dealerships, these steps still run on registers, spreadsheets, and printed paperwork. Each tool works on its own, so the customer details get typed again at every stage. Intelli DMS replaces that with one record that follows the customer from the first call to the next service visit.

Beyond the daily workflow, the dealer management system gives OEMs tools to manage the network. Approval rules for quotations, discounts, and bookings can be set once to match OEM policy, and dealers then work within them. Dashboards show inquiry conversion, booking trends, workshop utilization, and turnaround time, so dealer principals and OEM teams look at the same figures. Intellinet built its dealer management system for OEMs that want to move whole networks off manual processes without a long custom development project.

Intelli DMS supports the product lines Intellinet already serves, including passenger cars, motorcycles, EVs, aerospace, farm, and industrial equipment, so OEMs with several divisions can run all of them on one dealer management system. Intellinet has worked with OEMs in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India, and that experience shaped how Intelli DMS handles dealers at different stages of digital readiness. Outcomes will depend on network size and dealer readiness.

Intellinet plans to add AI-assisted features for sales and service teams, and to extend coverage to more vehicle categories and regions.

To learn more about the Intelli DMS dealer management system, visit: https://www.intellinetsystem.com/blogs/what-is-a-dealer-management-system-dms-a-complete-guide-for-oems

About Intellinet Systems

Intellinet Systems provides aftermarket software for OEMs worldwide, helping them and their dealer networks run service, parts, and quality processes more efficiently across the product lifecycle. Its portfolio includes Intelli Catalog for parts identification, Intelli Warranty for claim management, Intelli PDI for pre-delivery inspection, and Intelli DMS for dealer sales and service. The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified and was named by Forbes in 2023 among 200 select companies with global potential. Visit www.intellinetsystem.com .