ISKCON Unveils Grand Rasa Museum in Delhi to Bring India’s Spiritual Heritage Alive

New Delhi, Apr 30: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), popularly known as the Hare Krishna movement, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Rasa Museum at its temple in East of Kailash, New Delhi, as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The museum introduces “Rasa: An Ocean of Nectar,” a 13,500 sq. ft. immersive experience that uses virtual reality, light and sound, interactive storytelling, and technology-led displays to present the histories of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, along with the Dasha Avatar, Lord Krishna’s vibhutis, and key philosophical concepts such as Dharma and Bhakti.

The inauguration ceremony began with darshan, puja, and parikrama, followed by the unveiling of the museum plaque and a guided walkthrough. The event was attended by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of India, H.E. Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, along with senior ISKCON members, dignitaries, and representatives from the cultural and diplomatic community.

“At ISKCON, our efforts have always been to present India’s timeless culture and spiritual heritage in ways that resonate with contemporary society. The Rasa Museum, unveiled as part of our 60th anniversary, reflects this vision, where tradition meets technology to create meaningful and immersive experiences. This initiative has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to expanding the reach of Sanatana Dharma. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of ISKCON” said Shri Yudhistir Govinda Das, Director of Communications at ISKCON. “India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual legacy must go hand in hand with strengthening tourism infrastructure and enhancing visitor experience. The Rasa Museum is a visionary initiative that uses technology to present the depth of our epics, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, in an immersive way for today’s audiences. As India moves forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi, such initiatives play a vital role in fostering cultural pride and connecting people with their heritage,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of India.

Located within ISKCON’s three-acre temple complex in East of Kailash, the museum is part of one of Delhi’s most visited spiritual destinations. The temple receives over 10,000 visitors daily, with footfall exceeding 1 lakh during major festivals and reaching nearly 3 lakh devotees on Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Since its inauguration in 2001, the museum has introduced visitors, especially youth and international tourists, to Indian philosophy and traditions through the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, and Ramayana. It has used light and sound shows, robotic exhibits, and art displays to explain concepts such as Jiva, Paramatma, Karma, Kala, and Prakriti. It has also hosted global dignitaries, including the President of Mauritius, Governor-General of Australia, Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, and representatives from over 55 countries.

The museum also houses the world’s largest sacred book, the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, dedicated to the nation by Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in 2019. The edition weighs approximately 800 kg, is mounted on a 1,200 kg stand, and has been printed in Italy on waterproof and non-tearable paper spread across nearly one acre, with intricate artwork using semi-precious metals.

The redevelopment of the Rasa Museum has been undertaken with support from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. With the new immersive show, the museum is expected to attract a larger and more diverse audience, building on its current monthly footfall of over 30,000 visitors.