Jungheinrich Launches Next-Generation EFG M Electric Forklifts Across Asia-Pacific

New EFG MB and EFG MC electric counterbalance forklifts available to order

Models cover load capacities from 1.6 to 3.0 tonnes, with lead-acid and lithium-ion battery options

Configurable performance, safety and digital features support applications from warehousing and manufacturing to distribution and retail

Integrated telematics and Jungheinrich’s regional service network help customers improve fleet availability and operating efficiency

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jungheinrich today announced the Asia-Pacific launch of the next generation of its EFG MB and EFG MC electric counterbalance forklifts, giving businesses greater flexibility to match truck performance, energy systems and operator features to their specific applications. The new models are now available to order.

Designed for warehouses, manufacturing plants, distribution centres, retail operations, pharmaceutical facilities and general industry, the EFG M series addresses a broad range of material-handling requirements across the region. The three-wheel EFG MB covers load capacities from 1.6 to 2.0 tonnes and is designed for manoeuvrability in confined spaces. The four-wheel EFG MC covers load capacities from 2.0 to 3.0 tonnes and provides stability and precise control for indoor and outdoor transport and stacking. Both series offer lift heights of up to 6,500 mm.

Configured around the customer’s operation

Customers can select the combination of performance, battery technology, controls, comfort, safety and digital functions that best fits their workload and operating environment.

“Different operations have different requirements. With the EFG M series, customers can configure the truck around their application, workload and operators – whether they need greater manoeuvrability for confined warehouse spaces or a stable, powerful truck for demanding transport and stacking work,” said Lisa Jing Xue, Managing Director, Qingpu Plant, Jungheinrich.

“We carried out extensive customer research to understand what the market needs. Customers can invest in the performance required today and add further capabilities as their application demands,” she added.

Flexible performance and energy options

Two performance packages are available. efficiencyPLUS balances performance and energy use for everyday handling, while drive&liftPLUS delivers higher driving and lifting performance for high-throughput operations. The drive&liftPLUS package is standard on models with load capacities from 2.5 to 3.0 tonnes.

Customers can choose lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries from 346 to 690 Ah to suit utilisation levels and shift patterns. Energy recovery during braking of up to 30 per cent helps extend uptime and reduce energy costs per shift.

Safety, comfort and connected fleet management

Flexible seating and cabin options, onboard storage and responsive controls support operator comfort throughout the shift. Customers can select manual hydraulic levers or optional fingertip controls, together with a standard 2-inch display or optional 4-inch display.

A slim B-pillar, protected glass roof and compact mast profiles provide a clear view of the load and surrounding area. On the EFG MC, curveCONTROL is standard and automatically reduces speed when cornering. Optional assistance and lighting systems provide additional protection for operators, pedestrians and goods.

Integrated telematics is standard and connects with Jungheinrich Fleet Management. Fleet data is available from day one, supporting utilisation analysis, maintenance planning, pre-operational checks and informed replacement decisions.

Regional service support

“Every EFG M truck is backed by Jungheinrich’s global team of more than 6,100 trained customer service technicians, supported by genuine Jungheinrich parts and product-specific expertise. Because the series uses proven Jungheinrich components and integrated truck data, we can support faster parts supply and more effective maintenance planning,” said Madhukar Kaissary, Senior Director, Customer Service, Jungheinrich APAC.

The EFG M series forms the configurable core of Jungheinrich’s electric counterbalance portfolio in Asia-Pacific, alongside AntOn by Jungheinrich for straightforward value-focused applications and the FalcOn technology platform for future heavy-duty electric handling.

For more information customers can contact their local Jungheinrich team or authorised dealer.

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world’s leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. In the 2025 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of around 21,000 employees generated revenue of €5.5 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. In the APAC region, the company has established eight direct sales units and over 14 partner countries, supported by a dedicated team of Key Account and After Sales professionals. Find your nearest Jungheinrich branch or authorised dealer at www.jungheinrich.com.sg/about-us/location-finder

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