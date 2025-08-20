KidZania Delhi NCR Celebrates Independence Day with Creativity, Learning and Fun

New Delhi, August 20, 2025: KidZania Delhi NCR was filled with patriotic energy and excitement this Independence Day as families came together to mark the occasion with a perfect blend of celebration, learning, and fun. The city’s favourite indoor edutainment destination curated a day that encouraged children to express their creativity, embrace innovation, and reflect on the spirit of the nation.

Children participated in engaging activities throughout the day, from painting umbrellas with vibrant colours in collaboration with DOMS to exploring the fascinating world of robotics through hands-on workshops with Avishkaar Robotics. Many also took part in a slogan-writing wall where they penned down their hopes and dreams for India in 2047, while others channelled their imagination into making tricolour rocket crafts and drawing their vision of the “India of the Future.” Each activity was designed to nurture creativity and inspire children to think beyond the present, while celebrating the values of freedom and progress.

Adding to the festive atmosphere was a special Independence Day offer that allowed families to buy one kid ticket and get the second at half price. This not only encouraged group participation but also made the celebrations accessible for more families who wanted to spend quality time together.

Commenting on the celebrations, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India said, “We are delighted to see such enthusiastic participation from children and parents alike. Independence Day at KidZania is not just about celebration—it’s about instilling values of creativity, innovation, and pride in our nation. Through workshops and engaging activities, we aim to inspire kids to imagine and build the India of tomorrow.”

The collaboration with DOMS and Avishkaar added a unique dimension to the event, ensuring that children not only enjoyed themselves but also learned new skills along the way. With the spirit of patriotism running high, the Independence Day celebration at KidZania Delhi NCR became a memorable experience for families who left with both cherished memories and a renewed sense of pride. KidZania remains committed to designing immersive, interactive experiences for children that combine education and entertainment, the destination continues to nurture curiosity and imagination in young minds while offering families opportunities to celebrate and learn together.