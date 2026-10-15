. Kotpad Community Health Centre Organises Blood Donation Camp Under Seva Sankalp Campaign to Promote Voluntary Blood Donation and Strengthen Healthcare Services

. Kotpa, Oct 15 [UDN}:A blood donation camp was organised at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kotpad as part of the Seva Sankalp campaign, with enthusiastic participation from students, police personnel and healthcare workers.

The programme witnessed the participation of the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Kotpad, Sabita Rani Sarangi, along with CHC staff members and others who extended their cooperation to make the initiative successful.

Students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), NCC cadets from the local college, and police personnel came forward to donate blood, setting an inspiring example of selfless service and social responsibility. Their participation highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving precious human lives and supporting patients in need of timely medical assistance.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the organiser thanked all the blood donors for their generous contribution and praised their commitment to the noble cause. The initiative under the Seva Sankalp campaign reinforced the message that blood donation is a great act of humanity and that collective community participation can make a meaningful difference in saving lives.