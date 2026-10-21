KuCoin TradFi Expands 24/7 Trading to Over 170 Assets Referencing Global Equities, Metals and Other Commodities

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced an expansion of KuCoin TradFi to offer eligible users access to contracts referencing U.S., Hong Kong and South Korean equities, metals and other commodities. KuCoin TradFi now offers more than 170 perpetual contract pairs across eight categories.

Building on the introduction of Stock Index Perpetual Contracts in March 2026, KuCoin has continued expanding its range of traditional asset-linked derivatives for eligible users. The lineup includes contracts referencing technology and semiconductor companies, such as Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron and SanDisk, alongside index- and ETF-linked contracts and contracts referencing commodities including crude oil, natural gas, copper and silver.

The expanded selection provides exposure to a range of regional markets and market themes, including AI, semiconductors, energy and metals. Subject to applicable product terms and eligibility requirements, users can respond to corporate earnings, technology investment and commodity cycles through long or short positions. Settled in USDT and available for 24/7 trading, the contracts allow users to manage positions and respond to developments beyond traditional exchange hours through a familiar futures interface.

For eligible users at VIP1 and above, KuCoin’s Unified Trading Account (UTA) supports TradFi futures trading within a shared framework for funds, margin and risk management, reducing transfers between separate trading accounts. UTA account holders can also use KCUSD as margin for supported TradFi positions while eligible holdings continue earning rewards under applicable product rules, enabling more flexible capital use without first redeeming or converting KCUSD.

The expansion advances KuCoin 5.0’s vision of bringing trading, asset management and global market opportunities together on one platform. It reinforces the “Trust, Built-in.” initiative through broader asset choice, unified account management, more flexible margin use and transparent trading mechanisms. KuCoin will continue building a more connected platform that gives users greater flexibility, efficiency and control.

Visit the TradFi Futures Spin campaign page to explore KuCoin’s expanded TradFi offering and review the applicable campaign terms and conditions.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform builds trust into every layer of the user experience, combining advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building a compliant and user-centric ecosystem for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has continued to strengthen its global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation. Trading digital assets and related products involves significant risks, including the potential loss of invested funds. Product availability is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and eligibility requirements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-tradfi-expands-247-trading-to-over-170-assets-referencing-global-equities-metals-and-other-commodities-302915203.html