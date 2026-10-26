Lexology Brings Regulatory Intelligence To Claude With Lexology PRO MCP

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lexology today launched an MCP connector that brings global regulatory intelligence directly into Claude. Lexology PRO, the leading source of global regulatory insight and expert analysis for law firms and in-house legal teams, now gives subscribers a way to put that intelligence to work without leaving the AI tools they already use.

Lexology PRO, inside your AI assistant

With Lexology PRO’s MCP, subscribers can ask about laws, regulations and regimes, compliance obligations and deadlines, upcoming and recent regulatory change, or enforcement activity, described in natural language. The connector works inside Claude so research sits alongside the rest of clients’ work. Every answer draws on Lexology PRO’s regulatory updates and specialist analysis and links to the underlying source, so each point can be verified. Using Lexology PRO via MCP enables clients to answer queries, set up new workflows, and connect with their own data within the Claude environment.

Alex Morrall, Chief Product Officer at Centellic, commented, “The launch of our MCP allows our clients to leverage the power of Claude with Lexology PRO’s validated, enriched and contextualized regulatory data. This release is the first step of many, and we’ll continue to expand the datasets and AI tools we support through MCP connectors.”

What Subscribers Can Do

Ask complex legal questions and get sourced answers.





Schedule recurring updates on the issues and jurisdictions that matter most to their client.





Review policies and contracts against current or upcoming regulations.





Research laws, regulations and regimes across jurisdictions.





Build on earlier answers and request tables, checklists, timelines or board briefings.





Build compliance workflows and dashboards

1,200+ Regulatory Sources, Available Today

Lexology PRO provides regulatory updates covering 50+ work areas, 170+ jurisdictions and 1,200+ regulatory sources, supported by expert analysis, a compliance calendar, practical resources, law firm intelligence, comparative guides, primary sources and regulatory obligations. We are bringing that coverage to the connector one content set at a time, starting with the most requested: regulatory updates and analysis.

Availability

The MCP offering requires a Lexology PRO subscription with MCP access included. Each person who connects needs an active subscription. Details on connecting are available at https://www.lexology.com/interoperability/mcp.

About Lexology PRO

Lexology PRO delivers trusted legal and regulatory intelligence that helps General Counsel, in-house legal teams and compliance professionals navigate change, manage risk and support critical business decisions.

Lexology PRO is built on expert analysis, exclusive insight from leading law firms, practical guidance and AI-enabled tools to surface what matters most quickly, explain its impact and help teams act with confidence.

Built to support the way legal and compliance teams work, Lexology PRO connects monitoring, insight and practical action through the Lexology platform, integrations, APIs and MCP-enabled access within the AI platforms your teams already use.

Media Contact: Janeanne Josephson, pressrelease@lexology.com

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