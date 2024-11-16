Meet the Drapers: A Gateway for Startups to Compete for $1 Million and Global Recognition

Panjim, 16th November 2024: “Meet the Drapers” renowned global startup pitch show by the Draper family, is coming to Goa on November 17, 2024, offering startups a chance to pitch their innovations. Entrepreneurs can secure up to $1 million in funding and gain international exposure by presenting their ideas to a panel of investors.

Hosted by venture capital icon Tim Draper and his team, this global show unites entrepreneurs from around the world. As the founder of Draper Associates, DFJ, and the Draper Venture Network, Draper has made a significant impact through investments in transformative companies like Coinbase, Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, AngelList, SolarCity, Ring, Twitter, DocuSign, Robinhood, Ancestry.com, Twitch, Cruise Automation and more

On November 16, Shri Rohan Khaunte, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, will host dinner and discuss Goa’s vision as a technology and startup destination. As Goa positions itself as the Creative Capital of India, the discussions will highlights its role as a hub for emerging ideas and international collaboration.

On November 17th, ‘Meet the Drapers’ will be hosted at the historic Museum at Aguada in Goa,. The event will feature selected startups pitching to the investors. Alongside potential funding and mentorship, the agenda includes discussions with industry leaders, equipping startups with strategies for growth and market expansion.

This milestone event highlights Goa’s emerging role as a launchpad for innovation and entrepreneurship, connecting local talent with global opportunities.