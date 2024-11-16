Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: The Premier Platform for Startup Growth and Networking

Mumbai / Bengaluru, 16th November 2024: The 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, organized by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, is set to take from November 19-21 at Bangalore Palace. The Event is co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and is driven by members of Karnataka’s Vision Groups on IT & Electronics, Biotechnology, and Startups, in close coordination with industry associations like nasscom, IESA, ABLE, US-India Business Council (USIBC) and AMCHAM. This year, the central theme of BTS, Breaking Boundaries, is being elevated to the next level with Unbound. As barriers between nations, industry sectors, and cultures continue to dissolve, this is the moment for unbounded innovation, collaboration, and growth across the global IT & Deeptech, ESDM, Biotech & LifeTech, and Startup ecosystems.

BTS 2024 promises to be an unparalleled platform especially for the startup ecosystem with a multitude of high-impact events, insights, and business opportunities. The Event is expected to bring together a vibrant community of over 2500 startups attendees from India and beyond.

The BTS 2024 Conference will feature a dedicated 3-day Startup Track hosted on the Founder’s Stage, spotlighting key focus areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Space & Drones, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), B2B and Manufacturing, Healthtech, Rural Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Agritech, and more. This Startup Track will also include a Startup Conclave on Day#3, where founders, industry leaders, and investors will come together to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the startup landscape. A major highlight of the track will be a keynote by Nuseir Yassin, the celebrated digital storyteller and founder of Nas Daily, who will inspire audiences with his insights on storytelling, digital branding, and global engagement. Some of the key speakers include Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder, Lenskart; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners & Chairman, VGST, GoK; Ashish Hemrajani, CEO, BookMyShow; Michael Langer, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, T.Rx Capital; Pragya Mishra, Public Policy & Partnerships Lead for India, OpenAI; Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO, Razorpay; Aravind Sanka, Founder & CEO, Rapido and many more innovators and founders.

At the BTS 2024 Exhibition, the dedicated Startup Pavilion will host over 370+ startups showcasing cutting-edge products and tech solutions across sectors, including Healthtech, Agritech, Manufacturing, Edutech, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a firsthand look at these innovations, connect with the founders, and explore the potential of emerging technologies.

This year, BTS introduces Startup Springboard, a platform set to fuel startup growth through three key initiatives: Investor Connect, Mentorship Connect, and Innoverse. Investor Connect will link Karnataka startups with investors and industry leaders, while Mentorship Connect will offer guidance through mentor-mentee interactions. Innoverse will provide a full ecosystem with infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, and training to support prototype development and foster innovation among emerging entrepreneurs. Together, these programs are poised to drive impactful growth within the entrepreneurial landscape.

The BTS 2024 Product Launch Arena is set to dazzle, as more than 45 startups from around 30 sectors- from Aerospace & Defence to Automotive, from Blockchain to Infrastructure, from Edutech to MedTech, from Retail to Robotics, from Semiconductors to Wildlife Tech- will unveil new products and solutions to a global audience.

BTS 2024 will recognize and celebrate the crucial contribution of Incubators and Accelerators in shaping India’s vibrant startup landscape, through the Ecosystem Enabler Awards, which will be presented during the event Valedictory.

Throughout BTS 2024, startups will have ample opportunities to connect with potential partners, investors, suppliers, and peers through structured networking sessions and one-on-one meetings. With its diverse sessions, influential speakers, and vibrant exhibition spaces, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 is poised to be a landmark event for the global startup community.