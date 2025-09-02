Merino Showcases Design Leadership at MATECIA 2025

New Delhi, 02nd September, 2025: Merino Industries Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of decorative surfacing solutions, successfully participated at MATECIA 2025, held from August 21–24 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. The company unveiled its Grande Collection and Marine Board, alongside its Cubicles, Cladding, and Hanex range, drawing strong interest from the architecture and design community.

With a dedicated 208 sqm booth, Merino welcomed over 5,000 visitors during the four-day showcase, including architects, budding designers, OEMs, dealers, and end customers. The company’s presence extended beyond the exhibition floor as Headline Partner of the MERINO DESIGNS INDIA Architecture Conference, which brought together leading voices to deliberate on the future of spaces.

In addition, Mr. Madhusudan Lohia, Director, Merino Inudstries Ltd; spoke on the topic “Emerging New Challenges & Requirements in Panel & Furniture Industries” at the Materials and Technology Conclave. His session highlighted how rapid urbanization, sustainability imperatives, and evolving consumer preferences are reshaping the panel and furniture sector. This discussion was significant as it addressed the industry’s need to adapt to changing design demands, material innovations, and performance expectations, thereby offering a roadmap for manufacturers and designers navigating these transitions.

The Grande Collection made a striking impression at the event with its 10×4 ft premium laminates in 1.25 mm thickness, displayed in a full-sized installation that emphasized its ability to deliver scale, luxury, and seamlessness in design. A dedicated photo-op zone with Grande branding was created within the booth, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the collection up close and interactively. The range was admired by architects and designers for its premium finishes, versatility, and the sense of sophistication it lends to expansive wall and furniture applications.

The Marine Board emerged as the true highlight of MATECIA 2025, showcased not just as a product but as the very foundation of the booth itself, which was constructed entirely using raw Marine Board. Visitors were introduced to its performance through live demonstrations, including a screw test, a boiling water test, and even a full-sized display showing its water-wading capacity. These demonstrations reinforced Marine Board’s superior resistance to moisture, warp-free stability, high screw-holding and re-screwing capability, termite resistance, and long-lasting durability backed by a 12-year warranty. Architects, influencers, interior designers, and channel partners were particularly drawn to the product, recognizing it as a game-changer for applications in high-moisture environments such as kitchens, bathrooms, and healthcare interiors.

In addition to these flagship launches, Merino also showcased its MRS range, including cubicles, bathroom vanities, EWC applications, and wall claddings, giving visitors a comprehensive understanding of its functional versatility. The company’s Hanex solid surfaces were also presented in an innovative application with thermoforming, demonstrating their ability to adapt to complex shapes while delivering a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Speaking about the company’s participation, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd., said: “MATECIA has always been an important platform for us to engage with the design community and showcase the depth of our innovations. This year, we were proud to introduce the Grande Collection and Marine Board—products that reflect our philosophy of creating solutions that are not only visually compelling but also highly functional. The enthusiastic response from architects, designers, influencers, and channel partners encourages us to keep pushing boundaries and to contribute meaningfully to the evolving design landscape of India.”

Merino’s participation at MATECIA 2025 reaffirmed its position as a design and innovation leader in the Indian interiors industry. By combining thought leadership on stage with experiential showcases at its booth, the company strengthened its connect with the next generation of architects and interior designers while also deepening relationships with established practitioners and industry stakeholders.