Money20/20 USA Underway with NYSE as Exchange Partner: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 20th

Money20/20 to feature NYSE Vice Chair NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris will speak on a panel on Wednesday, titled, ‘From Pilot to P&L: Running Digital Assets as a Business.’ Harris will be joined by leaders from DTCC, Cari LLC, and Matter Labs.

NYSE Media Center on-site in Las Vegas About two dozen executives will be interviewed in NYSE’s branded location, with most of those guests being CEOs or founders in Fintech. Guests from Plaid, FIS, KeyBank, and Socure, among others, make up the list of interviewees.

Sunbit’s Personal Loan Push at Money20/20 The personal finance partner said it will enter personal loan market in 2027. This establishes the company’s third product line, following its point-of-sale financing and credit card businesses.

Taking Stock will be live at the Venetian Host J.D. Durkin will interview leaders from Perplexity, Drivewealth and Rain. Show will stream live from Money20/20 through Wednesday at 3:58pm ET and you can catch the action across our NYSE platforms.



Opening Bell

TREX (NYSE: TREX) celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell

3M (NYSE: MMM) celebrates the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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