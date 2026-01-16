Navi Mumbai election results: Ganesh Naik’s dominance continues as BJP secures majority, outpaces Shiv Sena

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16: In a high-stakes battle for control over the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a decisive victory, dealing a major blow to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

The election, which turned into a prestige battle between two political heavyweights — Eknath Shinde and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik — ended with Naik proving once again that he remains the undisputed “Hero of Navi Mumbai”.

The BJP leadership had entrusted the entire election responsibility to Ganesh Naik. Managing the campaign single-handedly for 107 out of the 111 seats, Naik successfully crossed the majority mark of 56 seats, securing a consecutive sixth term in power for his camp.

While Shinde’s Shiv Sena campaigned with the slogan “New Government in Navi Mumbai” and attempted to court the Sangh Parivar and disgruntled BJP leaders, Naik countered with the slogan “Old is Gold for Navi Mumbaikars”.

From the beginning, Naik was adamant about contesting the elections independently of the alliance (Mahayuti), despite seat-sharing talks in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli. “Give me complete freedom in this election, and I will ensure a BJP Mayor is elected,” Naik had reportedly told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Ravindra Chavan. This strategy paid off.

Even amid internal pressure from party MLA Manda Mhatre regarding candidate selection in the Belapur constituency, Naik secured tickets for his supporters and even facilitated the return of his son, Sandeep Naik, to the party just days before the list was announced. The campaign saw an uncharacteristically aggressive Ganesh Naik, who directly challenged Eknath Shinde.

Naik targeted the Shinde faction over issues like water supply and land allotments, labelling them a “gang of land grabbers”.

While many expected Shinde to be the aggressor, Naik took the lead from day one, using sharp rhetoric against Shinde and MP Naresh Mhaske to energise his cadre.

Despite rumours of unrest within a section of the BJP, Naik successfully reached out to the RSS and other affiliated groups, turning the election into a matter of local pride and prestige.

Ganesh Naik has maintained a grip on the NMMC for 25 years since its inception.

While his supporters joined the BJP in 2019, this was the first time they contested a municipal election under the ‘Lotus’ symbol, as elections had been delayed since the Covid-19 pandemic. By crossing the majority mark, Naik has cemented his legacy and demonstrated that his local influence remains unshaken.

