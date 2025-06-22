NMDC Flags Off the NMDC Heritage Run 2025 to Promote Hyderabad Marathon

Over 1,000 Participants Run for Health and Social Impact

Hyderabad, June 22, 2025 — NMDC Ltd., India’s leading iron ore producer, proudly hosted the NMDC Heritage Run 2025, a high-energy promotional event in anticipation of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon. Held today in Hyderabad, the Heritage Run brought together over 1,000 enthusiastic runners across three categories — 5K, 10K, and 21K — in a vibrant celebration of fitness, heritage, and community.

The event also highlighted NMDC’s commitment to social responsibility, with active participation from NGOs including Alokit, Blood Warriors, and Operation Eyesight. These organisations joined the run to raise awareness on critical issues such as education equity, rare blood disorders, and preventable blindness.

Commenting on the event, NMDC officials said: “The NMDC Heritage Run is more than just a warm-up for the marathon — it’s a celebration of Hyderabad’s spirit and a platform to promote causes that matter. We’re proud to stand with communities and NGOs making a difference.”

With the main NMDC Hyderabad Marathon approaching, today’s Heritage Run set the tone for what promises to be one of the city’s largest and most impactful fitness events of the year.