NYSE American Options Begin Extended Trading Hours: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 19th

Extended Trading Hours for NYSE American Options

Beginning today, market participants get additional access to options listed on NYSE American.

The initial group of eligible symbols includes SPY, IWM, GLD and options overlying large-cap technology names.

The new early trading session operates from 7:30 AM to 9:25 AM ET, and the new late trading session will run from 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM ET.

GoDaddy launches Ink Your Link Campaign

Campaign celebrates commitment it takes to build a business by helping owners turn their passion into a custom tattoo.

5 winning small businesses will earn a spot on a Times Square billboard.

Starting today through November 15, entrepreneurs can visit InkYour.Link to access the Contest Submission portal page and enter.

Money20/20 USA is underway in Las Vegas

NYSE is the financial technology event’s exchange and content partner.

The activation reinforces NYSE’s role as the go-to platform for fintech leaders.

‘Taking Stock’ is broadcasting live from the convention center Monday through Wednesday.

Opening Bell

Susan G. Komen rings the bell in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Closing Bell

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) celebrates its 33rd anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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