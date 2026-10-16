Odisha to Launch Door-to-Door Voter Survey on October 26 Ahead of 2027 Local Elections

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: The Odisha State Election Commission will launch a statewide door-to-door voter survey from October 26 to November 7 to identify and rectify discrepancies in electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections, which are likely to be held in 2027.

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The exercise aims to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls and that the names of ineligible voters are removed.

Field Teams to Verify Voter Details

State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi said teams comprising Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other field personnel would visit households across the state to verify voter information.

Eligible voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls will be able to apply for their re-inclusion. Similarly, citizens will have the opportunity to file objections against the inclusion of ineligible voters.

The verification drive is intended to improve the accuracy of voter lists before the state conducts its next round of rural and urban local elections.

Pilot Survey Reveals Gaps in Electoral Rolls

A pilot survey conducted by the Commission highlighted discrepancies in the existing electoral rolls. According to the findings, 7.61 per cent of ineligible voters were still listed, while 4.87 per cent of eligible voters were missing from the rolls.

The statewide survey will seek to address these gaps and ensure that the electoral rolls accurately reflect the eligible electorate.

Major Expansion of Rural Polling Booths Proposed

The Commission has also proposed a significant increase in the number of polling booths in rural areas. The total number is expected to rise from approximately 39,000 to 91,000 to facilitate the electoral process.

Voting in rural elections will be conducted using ballot papers, while electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for urban local body elections.

Final Electoral Roll Targeted for February 10, 2027

As per the proposed schedule, the draft electoral roll is expected to be published in January 2027. The Commission aims to publish the final electoral roll by February 10, 2027.

The door-to-door verification campaign is a key preparatory step for the anticipated 2027 panchayat and urban local body elections, with the Commission focusing on improving the accuracy and reliability of voter lists across Odisha.