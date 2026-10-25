Over 1,100 Women Participate in the 6th Edition of Starlight Strides – Women’s Night Run 2026

An exclusive women-only night run celebrating fitness, safety and empowerment

Hyderabad, October 25, 2026: The Hyderabad Runners Society organised the 6th Edition of Starlight Strides – Women’s Night Run 2026 at Gachibowli on Saturday night, bringing together over 1,100 women runners for an evening dedicated to fitness, safety and empowerment.

Mr. Arun Kumar, President of the Hyderabad Runners Society, said, “It is inspiring to see so many women come together for a night run dedicated exclusively to them. Starlight Strides is a celebration of womanhood and a tribute to the significant role women play in the socio-economic progress of society. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage women to prioritise their physical and mental well-being, build confidence and become stronger.”

Adding colour and tradition to the event, several women participated in sarees, drawing enthusiastic cheers from fellow runners and spectators.

The event featured three categories — 10K Timed Run, 5K Timed Run and 5K Fun Run — welcoming women across age groups and fitness levels. Under the Society’s Gift a Run initiative, complimentary registrations were extended to women from NGOs, including SABA, to promote inclusive participation.

Another key highlight was the graduation run of the Women’s Couch25K, a six-week structured training programme by the Hyderabad Runners Society. More than 180 women completed their 5K graduation run under the guidance of 17 women mentors, who were felicitated for their contribution to the initiative.

The evening also featured the much-anticipated “Run in Saree, Win Big” contest, presented by Mandir. Participants who embraced traditional attire competed for gift vouchers worth a total of ₹2.5 lakh, adding a festive touch to the celebrations.

The pre-event expo was organised at Brand Mandir, Manikonda, Hyderabad a day prior to the event.

Through Starlight Strides, the Hyderabad Runners Society continues to encourage women to embrace an active lifestyle and contribute to a safer, more inclusive and fitness-conscious running culture in Hyderabad.