Philippines Declares New Marine Protected Area in Biodiversity-Rich Siquijor Waters

New York, NY, August 13, 2025—In a historic milestone nearly 18 years in the making, the Philippines has officially designated Bitaug Marine Protected Area (MPA), now the largest MPA in Siquijor and covering 149.46 hectares (about 370 acres, or 1.5 km2) of vibrant coastal oceans.

The MPA designation reflects years of participatory planning and consultations, community leadership, and support from a huge variety of agencies and NGO partners like WCS. Bitaug is home to climate-resilient coral reefs, seagrass meadows, commercially important fish stocks, and vibrant populations of sea turtles and sharks. Notably, it includes explicit rules prohibiting the catch of sharks and rays (unless for research purposes) – making Bitaug part of a growing roster of MPAs around the world with targeted protections for these vulnerable species.

“This momentous event is not just the launching or inauguration of a protected site, it is a powerful step forward in our collective journey toward environmental sustainability, coastal resilience, and community empowerment, “ says Ms. Peachy Baquilta, Assistant Extension Director of Siquijor State College.

Central to the MPA’s success is the Bitaug Fisherfolk Association (BitFA), which co-manages the site with the local government. BitFA members advocated for the creation of the MPA for years and will play a key role in enforcement, operations, and awareness-building for the new MPA, with support from Siquijor State College, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and WCS Philippines.

“We are willing to be of service to this MPA,” said Othello Manos, President of BitFA. “Hopefully, in time, we will truly take charge of managing and caring for our MPA. This is the beginning of what we’ve been dreaming of for almost eighteen years.”

The initiative is a testament to the power of persistence, strong community leadership, and multi-sectoral collaboration, and now stands as a roadmap for the other coastal municipalities in the province.

“Our coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves are interconnected. They must be protected together if we truly want to secure our environment and our future,” said Kristine Kate Lim, Country Director for WCS Philippines. “This initiative is a powerful step in that direction.”

In a turn of innovative MPA design, Bitaug is to be governed by a management framework that includes revenue-sharing from eco-tourism activities like snorkeling and diving, ensuring conservation benefits are reinvested into local conservation and community development.

As the largest marine protected area in Siquijor, Bitaug MPA is more than a boundary on a map. It is a beacon of hope for ocean health and community resilience.

WCS Philippines congratulates the Municipality of Enrique Villanueva, BitFA, and all community and government partners for this achievement and remains committed to supporting locally led marine conservation in the region. WCS thanks the funding partners who supported our work in service of Bitaug MPA, including: the Bloomberg Ocean Initiative, the European Union through KfW Development Bank, Trafigura Foundation,, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. This work was also supported through the WCS 30×30 Ocean Accelerator, made possible by funding from the Thomas L. Kempner, Jr. Foundation, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, The Tiffany & Co. Foundation, BlackRock, the Shark Conservation Fund, and several other visionary private donors.