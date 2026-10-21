Pigment Raises $250M at $2.3B Valuation

Series E raise is led by Scaleup Europe Fund managed by EQT, with participation from existing investors, WIL (World Innovation Lab), and a planned investment from NVIDIA

New capital accelerates Pigment’s move toward autonomous planning, powered by its proprietary Graphite engine

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pigment, the AI business planning and performance management platform, today announced a $250 million Series E funding round at a $2.3 billion valuation. The round was led by Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT, with participation from WIL (World Innovation Lab), existing investors including Greenoaks, ICONIQ, IVP, and Meritech, and a planned investment from NVIDIA. This capital will accelerate Pigment’s mission to move fast toward autonomous planning for global enterprises.

The investment comes on the heels of a milestone year for Pigment, which surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) earlier this year, once again doubling year-over-year. Adoption of Pigment’s AI is also accelerating: today, 85% of new metrics in Pigment are created by an Agent. The fundraise puts Pigment in a position to build on this momentum and expand its presence and growth in new regions.

Pigment has rapidly cemented itself as the enterprise-ready platform of choice for large enterprises like Danone, DirecTV, Siemens, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and Unilever displacing legacy incumbents. And, instead of building internal solutions, the world’s most AI-savvy and engineering-dense organizations, including Anthropic, ElevenLabs, and Uber, trust Pigment to serve as the reasoning runtime for their enterprise data.

A commitment to technical superiority and continuous innovation is why some of the largest organizations trust Pigment to replace their legacy systems. It also ensures that Pigment has the capacity to seamlessly support massive global deployments, such as its recent selection by L’Oréal, who is replacing its salary planning tool for their 95,000+ employees globally by deploying Pigment.

On the raise, Pigment Co-Founders Eléonore Crespo and Romain Niccoli said, “Enterprise planning will change more in the next few years than it has in the last thirty. Legacy tools are being left behind, and the world’s most advanced AI companies now run their planning on Pigment. With the backing of our investors, we are moving fast to make autonomous planning a reality for every enterprise. With AI agents running planning workflows end to end and turning decisions into action, companies can respond to change as fast as it happens.”

Enterprise-Ready Scale and Engineering

This $250 million injection will significantly accelerate Pigment’s R&D and fuel the expansion of Pigment’s engineering team, focused on its proprietary, patent-pending compute engine, Graphite, and the AI agents that run on it.

AI agents are only as good as the engine underneath them. Graphite already lets thousands of AI agents and people work on the same governed model at once, scaling to hundreds of billions of data points with deterministic, fully traceable results. That is what makes autonomous planning possible: agents can only be trusted to run planning workflows and act on the results when every number they produce is accurate and every action can be traced. With this funding, Pigment will keep advancing Graphite to handle even larger and more complex workloads, while extending its agents from building models and analyzing data to running planning workflows end to end.

“In most companies, the richest picture of how a business actually runs sits in its plans. Pigment has built that foundation with a single platform connecting finance, sales and workforce planning – and put AI agents to work on it, helping teams model, analyse and act in hours rather than months. Eléonore and Romain have built a global category leader from Paris, and that is exactly the kind of company the Scaleup Europe Fund was created to back,” said Shannee Braun, Managing Director, EQT and Scaleup Europe Fund.

Try Pigment for free at pigment.com

About Pigment

Pigment is an AI business planning and performance management platform. Built for the complexity of modern enterprises, Pigment combines dynamic modeling with autonomous AI agents and an intuitive UX, to help teams make intelligent decisions with speed and clarity. Across finance, sales, supply chain, and other business functions, teams at companies like Unilever, Snowflake, and Anthropic use Pigment every day to anticipate change, plan ahead, and act with confidence. Try Pigment for free for 14 days at Pigment.com.

About the Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT

The Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT, is a commercially driven alternative investment fund backing ambitious European technology companies with the potential to become global leaders. Targeting €5 billion, the Fund brings together public and private capital and invests across DeepTech, AI Apps and Life Sciences.

http://scaleupeuropefund.eu/

About EQT

EQT is a global investment organization with a Nordic heritage and more than three decades of experience developing companies. With €341 billion in total assets under management, EQT invests across the full lifecycle of companies, from start-up to maturity.

https://eqtgroup.com/

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