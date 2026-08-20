PM Modi Likely to Address UN General Assembly High-Level Session in New York

New Delhi, August 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the high-level segment of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next month, as world leaders gather to deliberate on pressing global challenges and the future of multilateral cooperation.

According to the preliminary programme, Modi is scheduled to speak during the afternoon session on September 25. The session is currently slated to continue from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time, although the final speaking schedule could undergo changes.

The high-level segment of the UNGA is scheduled to commence on September 22, bringing together heads of state and government from across the world. The 81st session will be chaired by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who was elected President of the UN General Assembly in June.

This year’s UNGA theme is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening international cooperation and addressing geopolitical, economic and development challenges facing the global community.

Modi has participated in several high-level UNGA sessions since assuming office in 2014. His upcoming address is expected to provide an opportunity for India to highlight its priorities on global development, multilateral cooperation and emerging international challenges.

The UNGA week is also likely to see a series of bilateral and informal engagements among world leaders on the sidelines of the main sessions.