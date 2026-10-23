Poonawalla Fincorp’s ‘Sapno Ka Celebration’ Connects Heartwarming Storytelling with Festive Rewards for Borrowers

Festive celebrations often bring families closer to achieving the things they have been planning for months. Whether it is buying a new appliance, making an important personal purchase or investing in a vehicle, the happiness of fulfilling these aspirations is what makes the occasion memorable. Poonawalla Fincorp’s Sapno Ka Celebration captures this feeling through a relatable campaign film and a rewards initiative that adds further value to the festive experience.

Running from October 10 to November 15, 2026, the 37-day campaign brings the brand’s #EnablingDreams philosophy to life through a relatable story. Its festive offers and rewards give eligible borrowers an added reason to celebrate.

A Campaign Film That Brings the Brand’s Message to Life

The campaign film, Turning Every Aspiration Into a Sapno Ka Celebration, captures a father-daughter moment on Diwali night. As they prepare to light a rocket, the little girl wonders whether it will fly. Her father reassures her, and as the rocket takes off, she excitedly cheers for it to go higher. A loan approval notification on his phone subtly highlights how financial support can help families fulfil their aspirations.

The film draws attention to the joy of keeping promises and making loved ones happy. It closes with the thought that when dreams are fulfilled across lakhs of households, Diwali shines even brighter, reinforcing Poonawalla Fincorp’s #EnablingDreams philosophy.

Watch the campaign film: Turning Every Aspiration Into a Sapno Ka Celebration

Festive Rewards and Play & Win Offers

Poonawalla Fincorp’s festive rewards programme offers eligible borrowers a chance to win daily, special-day and bumper prizes across Consumer Durable Loans, Gold Loans, Personal Loans and Commercial Vehicle Loans.

The Consumer Durable Loan programme features bumper prizes including a car worth ₹7.5 lakh, a bike worth ₹1.5 lakh and a ₹50,000 travel voucher. Gold Loan customers can win a ₹1.5 lakh bike, along with a ₹10,000 reward for one winner per participating branch. Personal Loan customers stand a chance to win a Smart TV, mobile phone and Amazon voucher, while Commercial Vehicle Loan customers can participate in daily voucher draws.

Adding to the festive experience, the brand’s dedicated Play & Win platform features interactive games such as Spin & Win Wheel, Golden Scratch Card and 3-Card Shuffle Pick. Participants can also explore discounts and vouchers across electronics, shopping, entertainment, travel and lifestyle categories. Together, these offerings add an extra festive benefit for eligible customers, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Visit Sapno Ka Celebration – Play & Win to try the interactive games, discover available coupons and check the applicable participation terms.

Beyond its festive initiatives, Poonawalla Fincorp continues to strengthen its technology-led approach to lending. The company added 42 AI projects in Q2 FY27, reflecting its ongoing focus on improving operational efficiency and supporting a more seamless customer experience.

Reaching Customers Through Festive Celebrations

Poonawalla Fincorp has extended the campaign’s reach through regional activations and multiple advertising channels. These include Durga Puja promotions in eastern India, Navratri and Garba celebrations in western markets, and cinema advertising around Dussehra and Diwali releases.

The campaign also features radio, metro, cab and promotional van advertising, along with visibility at partner-dealer outlets and branches. Local micro-influencers further support the outreach, helping the brand connect with audiences across different regions during the festive season.

By combining a meaningful brand film with category-specific rewards and interactive offers, Sapno Ka Celebration brings the #EnablingDreams philosophy into the festive experience. For eligible borrowers, the initiative creates opportunities to receive additional benefits while pursuing their financial aspirations.