Ranveer Singh Announced As Brand Ambassador For Gresbond by Kajaria: Unveils New Campaign ‘Tile Expert Ka Tile Adhesive’

National campaign to go live from October 16th, 2026.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Gresbond by Kajaria, the tile-fixing solutions brand from Kajaria Ceramics Limited, today announced Ranveer Singh, as the brand ambassador for Gresbond, who will front its new campaign, ‘Tile Expert Ka Tile Adhesive.’

While Ranveer Singh continues to represent Kajaria, India’s leading tile manufacturer, his association with Gresbond brings together two halves of the same story: the expertise that goes into making the tile and the expertise required to fix it right.

Known as the ultimate Indian showman and generational performer, Ranveer Singh embodies the very ethos of the brand – a self-made journey shaped by ambition, determination and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Built by Kajaria, Gresbond was created with a simple belief — the people who understand tiles best also understand what it takes to fix them. Gresbond oﬀers a complete range of tile-fixing and surface-care solutions, including tile adhesives, epoxy and cementitious grouts, surface cleaners and professional tiling tools.

The new campaign brings this proposition to life through a series of films starring Ranveer Singh, showcasing Gresbond products. The campaign will roll out nationally from October 16th, 2026, across digital, social media, out-of-home and on-ground activations.

Commenting on the association, Ranveer Singh said, “My association with Kajaria over the years has been incredible. I’ve always admired the brand’s commitment to innovation and design. With Gresbond, that same focus on quality and expertise extends to what lies beneath every beautiful space. Gresbond offers premium tile fixing solutions for every surface and every space, ensuring that every design has the right foundation to last. For me, great design is equally about what you see and the expertise that makes it endure.“

Kartik Kajaria, who leads the Gresbond business, added: “Bringing Ranveer Singh to Gresbond represents Kajaria Ceramics’ commitment to scale Gresbond by Kajaria. We have spent the last few years building the business, strengthening our products, manufacturing capabilities and distribution network, and now we want to take the category to a much larger audience.

Tile fixing is an extremely important part of the overall tiling experience, yet it remains a category that many consumers do not think about enough. A beautiful tile deserves the right adhesive, grout and care to ensure that the installation performs the way it should. Our new campaign with Ranveer brings this message to consumers in a fun, energetic and memorable way. We are truly excited to have him join us on this journey as we work towards making Gresbond synonymous with expert tile fixing in India.”

Gresbond oﬀers a growing portfolio of tile adhesives covering ceramic, vitrified, natural stone and large-format applications, alongside epoxy and cementitious grouts, surface cleaners and professional tiling tools. Its range includes products designed for indoor, outdoor and wet-area applications, with specialised solutions for applications such as large-format tiles and tile-on-tile installations.

About Gresbond by Kajaria

Gresbond is the premium tile-fixing solutions brand from Kajaria Ceramics Limited, India’s No.1 tile company. Built by the people who manufacture tiles, Gresbond oﬀers a complete ecosystem of products for tile installation and surface care, including tile adhesives, grouts, surface cleaners and professional tiling tools.

Gresbond products are developed to address the diverse requirements of modern tile installations across residential, commercial and institutional applications.

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