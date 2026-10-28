SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHY PROGRAM, NAMES FOUNDING DIRECTOR

Courtney Yeager named founding program director as University prepares to enroll first cohort in fall 2027

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has launched a new diagnostic medical sonography (DMS) degree program, adding a high-demand credential to its College of Health Professions and naming Courtney Yeager as founding program director.

There are two pathways to the DMS program. Students can enroll in the Associate of Applied Science degree or the Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a concentration in sonography. Both degree options position students for careers as sonographers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician offices, and other health care settings. Diagnostic medical sonographers use high-frequency sound waves or ultrasound machines to produce images of the body’s internal structures, supporting physicians in diagnosing and monitoring a wide range of medical conditions.

As demand for skilled imaging professionals continues to climb nationwide, and particularly within Connecticut’s health care systems, SHU’s program is designed to prepare graduates who can step directly into a growing, well-compensated profession.

Set to welcome its first students in fall 2027, the two-year, 83-credit program blends classroom instruction in ultrasound physics and anatomy with laboratory, simulation, and clinical education. Coursework will emphasize abdominal and extended sonography, with plans to expand into obstetrics and gynecology, musculoskeletal imaging, and other specialty areas. Clinical placements will draw on the College of Health Professions’ network of hundreds of affiliated sites across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome professor Courtney Yeager as the founding director of our diagnostic medical sonography program,” said Karl Minges, dean of the College of Health Professions. “Her leadership, exceptional clinical expertise, clear vision for the program, and commitment to clinical education will be instrumental as we launch this exciting new program. Professor Yeager will help shape the next generation of highly skilled sonographers while expanding opportunities for students to enter one of health care’s most in-demand professions.”

Yeager brings more than 15 years of experience in radiology and health care to the role, including work as a radiologic technologist, sonographer, and registered radiologist assistant. Her background spans breast imaging, radiology consultation, clinical operations, and program development, with clinical and leadership roles at Weill Cornell Medicine at New York-Presbyterian focused on women’s health.

“What initially attracted me to Sacred Heart was the opportunity to build something meaningful from the ground up, within a university that places such a strong emphasis on education, service, and preparing students to make a difference in the lives of others,” Yeager said. “I’ve spent much of my career working in medical imaging, women’s health, and clinical education, and I’ve always been passionate about the intersection of patient care, technology, and teaching. Bringing those experiences together to help shape the next generation of sonographers is incredibly exciting to me.”

In a question-and-answer session, Yeager talked about the importance of the DMS program, what it offers , and how her experiences will only add to the success of the program.

Tell me a little bit about the program and what students can expect.

Diagnostic medical sonography, commonly known as ultrasound, uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of the body’s internal structures, identify abnormalities, and help guide patient care. What I love about this profession is that it combines advanced imaging technology with a deeply human element. Sonographers work directly with patients, often during some of the most important or vulnerable moments in their lives.

Our goal is to create a deliberately focused, clinically integrated program that builds a strong foundation in ultrasound physics, anatomy, scanning techniques, clinical reasoning, and patient-centered care. The curriculum is being developed with an emphasis on abdominal and extended sonography, with plans to incorporate learning experiences in additional areas of ultrasound, including obstetrics and gynecology, musculoskeletal imaging, and other specialty applications. Students can expect a rigorous, hands-on education connecting classroom learning with laboratory and clinical experiences. Beyond obtaining quality images, they’ll learn to think critically, recognize abnormalities, communicate effectively, and always remember the person behind every image.

What will students learn through the program’s lab, simulation, and clinical experiences?

One of the most exciting aspects of sonography education is watching students connect the science of ultrasound with what they’re seeing on the screen.

Through hands-on laboratory experiences, students will develop foundational scanning skills, learn to recognize anatomy, optimize images, and operate ultrasound equipment. As they progress, they’ll explore more complex applications, distinguish normal anatomy from abnormal findings, and strengthen their clinical reasoning.

Simulation and guided practice will help students build confidence before applying these skills in clinical settings, where they’ll learn alongside experienced sonographers and health care professionals and see firsthand how ultrasound contributes to patient care.

Equally important is the human side of patient care. Students will learn to communicate with compassion, adapt to challenging situations, and approach each examination with an understanding of each patient’s individual needs.

Who should apply to the program? What types of students?

Sonography is a wonderful profession for students who are curious, compassionate, detail-oriented, and interested in both science and patient care. It’s a great fit for someone who enjoys problem-solving, working with technology, and learning about the human body, while also valuing meaningful patient interaction.

Every patient and examination is different, so adaptability, strong interpersonal skills, and a willingness to keep learning are essential. I would encourage students drawn to health care and technology to explore the field of medical imaging. There are so many exciting opportunities, including sonography and its many specialized areas of practice!

How will you draw on your clinical experience and professional connections to help students prepare for practice?

I’ve been fortunate to work across several areas of medical imaging, including diagnostic radiology, ultrasound, women’s health, and clinical education. My experience as a registered radiologist assistant, an advanced practice role in medical imaging, has also shaped my perspective on clinical reasoning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and opportunities for continued professional growth.

My work in women’s health and breast imaging has been especially meaningful, reinforcing the importance of combining clinical expertise with communication, compassion, and patient advocacy.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to help develop clinical programs and work alongside incredible physicians, sonographers, and health care professionals who have taught me so much along the way. I’m excited to draw on those experiences and create similar opportunities for our students as they begin their own professional journeys.

Why is it important for Sacred Heart to offer this program?

Medical imaging plays an essential role in modern health care, and ultrasound continues to evolve and expand in its applications. With that comes a growing need for skilled, adaptable professionals who combine technical expertise with clinical judgment and compassionate patient care.

Sacred Heart has a wonderful opportunity to contribute to that need by combining specialized sonography education with a broader foundation in health science. The dual degree pathway prepares students for clinical practice while creating opportunities for continued education and professional growth.

I’m also excited about what this program can mean for our surrounding health care community. As we develop the program, we will listen to our clinical partners, understand where the greatest needs and opportunities exist, and thoughtfully prepare students to contribute in those areas.

Ultimately, my hope is to build a program that our students, faculty, and clinical partners are genuinely proud to be part of, one that earns a reputation for the quality of its education, the preparation of its graduates, and the meaningful contributions they make to patient care.