SBC and V&V Group Announce Strategic Consolidation of Technology and AI Capabilities into a Joint-Venture Platform

14 tax-technology products and intellectual assets came together under a common AI-native integration layer, creating an integrated platform spanning transfer pricing, corporate tax, GST, e-invoicing, audit and suite of accounting products. Combined businesses served 1,500–2,000 clients, including over 350 multinational groups, and brought together nearly 500 professionals, with plans to expand into four to five jurisdictions within 24 months

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Steadfast Business Consulting (SBC), a Hyderabad-headquartered international tax, transfer pricing and tax-technology group, and V&V Group, a Bengaluru-based GST and audit-technology group, announced a strategic consolidation of their technology assets and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a joint-venture technology platform. The initiative marks a significant step towards building an Indian-owned, AI-enabled technology enterprise that combines deep tax expertise, proprietary software and intelligent automation to serve businesses and professional services firms across global markets.

The consolidation brings together 14 technology products and intellectual assets spanning transfer pricing, corporate taxation, GST, e-invoicing, audit, bookkeeping and regulatory compliance. Together, the two organisations serve approximately 1,500–2,000 clients, including more than 350 multinational groups, and brings together nearly 500 professionals, comprising 40–50 chartered accountants and 40–50 engineers. Their services businesses across India, the UAE, the United States and Europe are positioned to serve as the platform’s first customers and international distribution channel.

The combined portfolio includes SBC’s TP Doc Gen AI (TAIGA), TaxMate, FixTag, SBC Track and ROC Data, alongside V&V Group’s GSTZen, WeAudit, DeskAudit, Papilio and the Tidy suite. The common AI-native integration layer is designed to connect these products, streamline workflows and reduce duplication in technology development, data infrastructure and service delivery.

Commenting on the announcement, CA Mithilesh Reddy, Founder & Managing Partner, SBC, said, “Indian firms never lacked talent. We lacked scale and ownership of our tools. This combination gave us both. By bringing together our domain expertise, proprietary technologies and AI capabilities, we took an important step towards building a globally competitive, Indian-owned technology enterprise. Our vision was to move beyond traditional consulting models and create a platform where every service engagement benefited from our own technology, enabling us to deliver greater efficiency, consistency and value to businesses worldwide.”

The combined technology estate included 51 AI agents, of which 44 are operational. The proposed common AI layer brings together regulatory knowledge, tax laws, rulings, comparables and financial data to support automation across document preparation, data processing, reporting and audit-related workflows. The architecture is designed to integrate with client enterprise resource planning systems, India’s GST and e-invoicing infrastructure, and relevant data providers.

The platform follows a human-led decision-making model: AI executed repetitive and data-intensive tasks, while qualified professionals retained responsibility for interpretation, review and final decisions. This approach sought to combine the speed and scalability of automation with professional judgement, accountability and regulatory expertise.

Vinay Thyagaraj, Co-founder, V&V Group and GSTZen, said, “Our GST, e-invoicing and audit engines already supported Indian businesses in managing their everyday compliance requirements. Bringing these capabilities together with SBC’s expertise in international taxation and transfer pricing created an opportunity to build a more comprehensive technology platform. With one AI layer and a wider global channel, we aimed to transform proven India-built solutions into scalable products that businesses and professional services firms across the world could use. Our focus remained on using technology to simplify complexity while keeping qualified professionals at the centre of decision-making.”

The organisations outlined a four-phase integration roadmap spanning 24 months. The initial 90 days focused on establishing joint technology leadership, a common data infrastructure and an integrated product roadmap. The next phase envisaged cross-selling opportunities across the combined client base and the establishment of a shared delivery centre. Within 12 months, the technology joint venture planned to introduce new products, including UAE e-invoicing, WeAudit AI and TidyBooks AI. The final phase targeted operations across four to five jurisdictions within 24 months.

TidyBooks AI is envisioned as an integrated platform connecting invoicing, accounting, financial statements, audit files and transfer pricing documentation. The roadmap also includes expanding the technology portfolio into global VAT and e-invoicing requirements, with Dubai positioned as a regional hub for the Gulf Cooperation Council market.

The consolidation is expected to generate operational efficiencies through a shared engineering team, common data stack, unified AI gateway, integrated delivery infrastructure and a single go-to-market strategy. The model followed a ‘build once, deploy everywhere‘ approach, allowing the organisations to scale technology across their combined client base without duplicating development efforts.

Beyond serving their own clients, the organisations envisage a white-label and subscription-based delivery model that enabled other professional and consulting firms to access the platform under their own brands. The approach was intended to help smaller and mid-sized firms adopt advanced technology without having to independently develop and maintain complex software infrastructure.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen India’s position as a global hub for technology-enabled professional services. By combining its accounting expertise, engineering talent and cost-efficient delivery capabilities, the group aimed to export technology-led tax and compliance solutions to international markets while creating opportunities for professionals skilled in AI, taxation and regulatory technology.

About SBC: SBC is an international tax, transfer pricing and tax-technology group with operations in Hyderabad and Dubai and a presence in the United States. It serves more than 350 multinational groups across international taxation, transfer pricing, Advance Pricing Agreements, UAE corporate tax, Pillar Two, virtual CFO services and Global Capability Centre advisory. Its technology portfolio includes TP Doc Gen AI (TAIGA) and TaxMate. SBC is a member of Kreston Global, an international network spanning more than 120 countries. Website: steadfastconsultants.in

About V&V Group and GSTZen: V&V Group, co-founded by Vinay Thyagaraj and CA Venugopal Gella, is a Bengaluru-based technology group specializing in GST, e-invoicing, audit automation, bookkeeping, VAT and customs technology. Its portfolio includes GSTZen, WeAudit, DeskAudit and the Tidy suite of products. The group focuses on simplifying tax compliance, financial reporting and audit processes through technology-enabled solutions. Website: gstzen.in

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