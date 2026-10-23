Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) recognised for excellence in sustainability and corporate governance

Excellence in Sustainability Award from ICC and Excellence in Corporate Governance at the Golden Peacock Awards

Achieves 100% renewable electricity across manufacturing sites and an approximately 80% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions over three years



New Delhi, 23rd October 2026 — Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL), part of Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has been recognised for excellence in sustainability and corporate governance, reflecting its continued progress in decarbonisation, operational efficiency and responsible business practices.

SEIL has been awarded the Excellence in Sustainability Award in the Manufacturing Corporate category at the 4th Annual Sustainability Symposium & Excellence Awards 2026, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Additionally, the company also received the Golden Peacock Award 2026 for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

The ICC recognition acknowledges SEIL’s performance across Carbon management, circularity, biodiversity, water stewardship, social development and governance, while the Golden Peacock recognition reflects the company’s focus on transparency, accountability, ethical business practices and responsible decision-making.

Commenting on the recognitions, Mr. Udai Singh, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, said, “Sustainability and governance are not separate priorities for us. They are embedded in how we operate, make decisions and create value. These recognitions validate the progress we have made in integrating sustainability and governance into the core of our business. As India accelerates its energy transition, we remain committed to delivering solutions that help customers decarbonise while creating long-term value responsibly.”

A key focus of SEIL’s sustainability ambition is reducing the environmental impact of its operations while improving energy and resource efficiency. The company has adopted a decarbonisation approach covering lifecycle carbon emissions, supported by renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency, digital monitoring, supplier engagement and investing in low carbon technologies.

SEIL has successfully achieved 100% renewable electricity adoption across its manufacturing facilities through a combination of on-site renewable energy and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Alongside targeted energy-efficiency interventions such as load optimization, power factor enhancement, occupancy-based controls, and advanced energy monitoring, the organization has delivered an approximately 80% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions over the past three years.

The company is also extending its sustainability efforts beyond its own operations. Through initiatives such as the Zero Carbon Project, SEIL is supporting suppliers in reducing their carbon emissions. In parallel, the company is advancing the adoption of SF₆-free technologies, including pure air and vacuum insulation, to help reduce high-impact emissions across the electrical ecosystem.

Together, these initiatives reflect SEIL’s approach to strengthening sustainability across its operations, products and value chain. The two recognitions further strengthen SEIL’s commitment to advancing responsible business practices and supporting the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem. These efforts support Schneider Electric’s broader ambition to help customers, partners and communities accelerate their sustainability journeys while strengthening long-term business resilience.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL):

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) is a leading and fast-growing company incorporated in 2011 which specializes in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks. SEIL’s innovation, rooted in EcoStruxure™, supports customers and partners in achieving successful digital transformation in energy management. The company’s range of products includes transformers, switchgears, ring main units, circuit breakers, relays, services, automation solutions, and smart grid software, serving various industries such as power generation, oil & gas, transportation, mining, metal and minerals (MMM), emerging sectors like Data center, semiconductors, renewables and other electro-intensive segments. (CIN – L31900GJ2011PLC064420) https://infra-in.se.com/

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centres, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com