Shree Refrigerations Limited Secures INR 9.75 Crore Order from Kongsberg Maritime

Pune, May 15: Shree Refrigerations Limited is pleased to announce the receipt of an order valued at approximately ₹ 9.75 Crore (excluding GST) from Kongsberg Maritime for supply, installation & commissioning of cooling systems associated with Replenishment at Sea (RAS) and Fluid Acquisition & Distribution Systems (FAS) for Fleet Support Ships being constructed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited and Larsen & Toubro Shipyard.

The order marks another important milestone in Shree Refrigerations Limited’s continued participation in India’s naval shipbuilding ecosystem and reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner for technologically advanced marine cooling, refrigeration and HVAC solutions.

The cooling systems supplied under this package shall support critical operational equipment associated with RAS & FAS applications onboard Fleet Support Ships. These systems are designed to deliver reliable thermal management performance under demanding marine and naval operating conditions.

Shree Refrigerations Ltd is already executing three major orders for Fleet Support Ships with a cumulative order value of approximately ₹195.37 crore. These packages include advanced Magnetic Bearing Compressor based Air Conditioning Plants, Refrigeration Plants and HVAC Systems engineered specifically for naval applications.

Over the years, Shree Refrigerations Ltd has developed strong expertise in specialised marine HVAC and refrigeration systems catering to naval, industrial and mission-critical infrastructure sectors. The company continues to focus on delivering high-efficiency, reliable and technologically advanced solutions aligned with India’s growing emphasis on indigenous capability development and self-reliance in strategic sectors.