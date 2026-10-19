SI Group Announces CEO Leadership Transition

Marcello Boldrini Named Chief Executive Officer; David Bradley Departs Following Successful Tenure

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates, today announced the appointment of Marcello Boldrini as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 19, 2026. Boldrini succeeds David Bradley, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Marcello Boldrini as SI Group’s next CEO,” said Daryl Roberts, member of the SI Group Board of Directors. “Marcello brings significant experience in the global specialty chemicals industry and a strong track record of leading growth, transformation and operational improvement. His experience and perspective will serve SI Group well as we continue to strengthen our performance, serve our customers and execute our priorities.”

Marcello Boldrini brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the specialty chemicals and materials industry, with a career spanning Europe, Asia and the Americas. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Kraton Corporation, a Houston-based global specialty chemicals company. During his tenure at Kraton, Boldrini led growth and transformation initiatives, including the creation of a Transformation Office that generated more than $100 million in annual EBITDA improvements. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Houghton International, Momentive/Hexion and Ashland.

Boldrini resides in the Houston area and will be based at SI Group’s headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

“I am honored to join SI Group as CEO and look forward to working with our employees, customers and partners,” said Marcello Boldrini. “My initial focus will be on listening and learning, spending time with our teams and customers, and collaborating with the leadership team to build on SI Group’s strengths and set clear priorities for the business. Safe and reliable operations, disciplined execution and delivering value for our customers will remain at the center of our work.”

SI Group’s leadership team will work closely with Boldrini to maintain a strong focus on safety, operational performance and customer commitments. Customers, suppliers and other business partners should continue to work through their existing SI Group contacts.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank David Bradley for his leadership and many contributions to SI Group,” said Shawn Abrams, member of SI Group’s Board of Directors. “David led SI Group through significant change and some of the most challenging conditions our industry has faced. During his tenure, the company successfully completed its 2025 recapitalization, strengthening SI Group’s financial position and providing greater flexibility for the future. We are grateful for David’s commitment to SI Group and its people, and we wish him continued success.”

Customers, suppliers and other business partners should continue to work through their existing SI Group contacts.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group’s chemistries are essential solutions that enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels, lubricants, coatings, and oilfield industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, SI Group operates 18 manufacturing facilities across three continents and serves customers in more than 80 countries, supported by approximately 1,500 employees worldwide. Driven by a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and delivering extraordinary results, SI Group innovates to create long-term value for a better future. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Grande

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joe@jgrandecommunications.com

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