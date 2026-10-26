Sirva and Vialto Partners Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver a More Connected Relocation and Global Mobility Experience

Partnership brings together complementary relocation, tax, and global mobility expertise to simplify domestic and international moves for individuals and businesses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vialto Partners , a global leader in integrated solutions for global tax and compliance, and Sirva , the world’s largest global relocation and moving services provider, today announced a strategic alliance designed to deliver a more connected, comprehensive relocation and mobility experience for individuals and businesses navigating domestic and international moves.

The partnership brings together Sirva’s extensive relocation and moving services global ecosystem with Vialto’s specialized expertise in tax and global mobility. By combining their complementary capabilities, the organizations aim to simplify the complexities of relocation, improve coordination across critical services, and provide customers with greater flexibility and access to the expertise they need throughout their journey.

Relocating domestically or internationally involves more than physically moving from one location to another. From housing and destination services to financial considerations, tax obligations, and immigration requirements, individuals and businesses often navigate multiple providers and complex processes. Through this alliance, Vialto and Sirva will help create a more seamless experience across the different stages of a move, from decision to destination.

Through the partnership, customers will have access in a digitally interconnected ecosystem to Sirva’s comprehensive relocation and moving capabilities, including household goods moving, home sale and purchase assistance, temporary housing, destination and settling-in services, and other relocation support solutions, as well as Vialto’s expertise in tax, immigration, rewards, advisory, and private client services, including specialized tax solutions available through Vialto Direct.

The alliance is particularly valuable for individuals managing personal relocations and small and midsize businesses that may not have dedicated mobility teams or established relocation programs. It also enhances the support available to larger organizations seeking greater coordination and efficiency across their global mobility programs.

“As global work and mobility become increasingly interconnected, individuals and organizations need access to expertise that extends beyond any single service,” said Mike Branca, Americas CEO at Vialto Partners. “Our alliance with Sirva brings together complementary capabilities to create a more connected experience for customers. By combining Sirva’s established relocation and moving services with Vialto’s specialized tax and global mobility expertise, we can help individuals and businesses navigate complex transitions with greater confidence, efficiency, and support.”

Expanding Support for Individuals and Businesses

Together, Sirva and Vialto will provide customers with greater access to complementary services and expertise across several key segments:

Individuals and private clients: Vialto and Sirva have each established successful relocation product offerings for individuals and private clients, and this partnership interconnects both offerings digitally, giving Vialto Direct customers seamless access to Sirva’s global relocation services and Sirva’s Signature Moves and Home Benefits customers instant access to Vialto’s private client and specialized tax expertise, expanding the support available to customers navigating the financial and logistical complexities of global relocation.





Vialto and Sirva have each established successful relocation product offerings for individuals and private clients, and this partnership interconnects both offerings digitally, giving customers seamless access to Sirva’s global relocation services and Sirva’s and customers instant access to Vialto’s private client and specialized tax expertise, expanding the support available to customers navigating the financial and logistical complexities of global relocation. Small and midsize businesses: Through Sirva’s Talent Mover offering, businesses without large-scale mobility programs or dedicated relocation resources can access comprehensive moving and relocation support. The partnership integrates Vialto’s services on a global basis into Sirva’s product and Connect Plus digital platform.





Through Sirva’s offering, businesses without large-scale mobility programs or dedicated relocation resources can access comprehensive moving and relocation support. The partnership integrates Vialto’s services on a global basis into Sirva’s product and Connect Plus digital platform. Enterprise clients: Corporate clients who select both Vialto and Sirva as their mobility partners will have the option to deploy an integrated digital solution that seamlessly connects the services of both companies and gives employees an enhanced experience. By connecting complementary expertise and the digital journey, the alliance can help organizations streamline processes, improve efficiency, and deliver a more consistent experience for employees throughout their relocation.

“At Sirva, our focus is on simplifying the moving and relocation experience by bringing together the services and expertise our customers need throughout their journey,” said Carlyn Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Sirva. “Our partnership with Vialto expands that ecosystem by connecting our comprehensive relocation capabilities with their specialized tax and mobility expertise. Whether someone is managing a personal move or a business is relocating employees, we want to make the experience easier, more connected, and less complex.”

The strategic alliance reflects a shared commitment to creating a more integrated, client-centered relocation and mobility experience. By bringing together complementary services, resources, and expertise, Vialto and Sirva aim to make it easier for individuals and businesses to access the support they need, reduce complexity, and navigate domestic and international moves with greater confidence.

About Vialto

Vialto is a leading provider of integrated solutions for global work, including immigration, tax, rewards, advisory, and private client services. Trusted by multinational organizations around the world, Vialto combines deep professional expertise with cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex cross-border challenges and enable seamless mobility experiences.

About Sirva

Sirva is the leading global provider of relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations’ global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods moving to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, North American, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

Media Contact:

FGS Global for Sirva

Sirva@fgsglobal.com

Infinite Global

vialto@infiniteglobal.com

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