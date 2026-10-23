Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam, Strengthens Focus on Skill Education Through Partnership with Ulipsu

Visakhapatnam: At Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar, education has always been viewed as something that extends beyond marks and examinations. Established in 1988, the Gajuwaka-based school has built its educational approach around its guiding values of Expertise, Empowerment and Excellence, with a focus on academic understanding, character and the holistic development of every child.

That philosophy is now being extended through a stronger focus on skill-based and technology-enabled learning. Through its partnership with Ulipsu, the school is giving students structured opportunities to explore emerging skills, apply classroom learning and develop capabilities that are increasingly relevant to the world beyond school.

“True academic excellence is not about memorising or mugging up lessons. It is about understanding concepts clearly, applying knowledge practically and building a strong foundation across subjects. When students genuinely understand what they learn, good marks follow naturally,” said Kannuri Prudhvi Raj, Principal, Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar.

The school’s vision places equal importance on critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication, public speaking, teamwork and leadership. Its learning environment combines academics with digital learning, STEM, sports, arts, clubs and experiential activities, giving students opportunities to discover interests and strengths beyond the conventional classroom.

Through Ulipsu, students are introduced to skills including Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Data Science, Design Thinking and Innovation, Language and Communication, Finance and Entrepreneurship and Life Skills. The programme uses interactive learning, projects and practical application to help students move from learning a concept to using it.

“Our vision is to make students future-ready through practical and digital learning. Technology and AI are becoming part of everyday life and future careers, so students need opportunities to understand these technologies, use them responsibly and apply them to solve problems,” said Kannuri Sanjeevi, Founder & Mentor, Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar.

A key aspect of the programme is its focus on globally benchmarked skill learning. Ulipsu’s curriculum is aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, with its skill modules described by the platform as ISTE and STEM.org accredited and mapped to global curricula from the UK, US, India and Singapore. Students receive a certificate upon successful completion of each skill, helping them build a documented portfolio of learning and achievement.

The school also sees platforms such as Ulipsu Skill Darbar as an important part of this journey. Such opportunities allow students to present projects, explain their ideas and demonstrate what they have learned — bringing visibility to abilities that may not always be reflected through examinations alone.

“We believe every child has a talent, even if it may not always be visible through academics alone. Our responsibility is to create opportunities for students to discover their strengths, develop them and have the confidence to showcase what they can do,” said Kannuri Prudhvi Raj.

For Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar, the move towards skill education is part of a larger commitment to preparing students for a changing world while remaining grounded in strong values and academic foundations. The school aims to see its students grow into confident individuals who can think independently, communicate effectively, work with others, adapt to change and contribute meaningfully to society.

As schools increasingly explore Skill Education for Schools, Leadership and Technology Education, STEM Education and AI Education for Students, Sri Saraswathi Vidya Vihar is building its own approach around a simple belief: when students are given the knowledge, skills and confidence to learn, create and lead, education becomes preparation not just for examinations, but for the possibilities ahead.

For leadership and Technology skill program details please visit ulipsu.com