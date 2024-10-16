Sun Neo Unveils New Show ‘Constable Manju’ starring Monica Rathi and Vaibhav Kadam

Sun Neo, the Hindi GEC channel of Sun TV Network, is excited to bring a new show to entertain its viewers: the Hindi-dubbed show ‘Constable Manju’. Originally aired on Sun Marathi, this captivating series follows the journey of a timid girl, Manju, whose father, a constable, died in the line of duty. Taking up her father’s mantle, Manju embarks on a path filled with challenges and unexpected twists, particularly with Satya, an unruly character who is the right-hand man of an MLA. Their lives become intertwined through an unavoidable marriage, leading to a heartwarming love story. Constable Manju is set to premiere on Sun Neo on October 15, 2024, airing from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM.
Constable Manju stars Monica Rathi as Manju, a young woman whose determination to honour her father’s legacy drives her to become a constable. Vaibhav Kadam portrays Satya, whose rough exterior hides a heart waiting to be touched by love. The show also features talented actors such as Vidya Sawale, Priya Karmarkar, Sanika Jadhav, Beena Siddharth, Kalyani Sonone, Shreyas Vaidya, Milind Shinde, and Shivraj Nale.
Monica Rathi, who plays the lead role of Manju, shared her excitement: “After our success with the Marathi version, I’m incredibly grateful that Constable Manju is being dubbed in Hindi. This show is more than just a story; it’s a tribute to all the unsung heroes, especially the women who step into roles of responsibility. I believe our journey will resonate with many, and I can’t wait to reach new audiences on Sun Neo. I’m excited to entertain people beyond boundaries and share this beautiful tale of courage and love.”
Vaibhav Kadam, who portrays Satya, expressed his heartfelt emotions: “This show has truly changed our lives. The love and support we’ve received have been overwhelming, and I’m deeply honoured that our story is now being shared in Hindi on Sun Neo. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about connecting with viewers and touching their hearts. I hope our journey inspires others to embrace love and face challenges head-on. A huge thank you to Sun Marathi and Sun Neo for giving us this incredible opportunity to showcase our talents and spread our horizons. Together, let’s create a story that lingers in the hearts of our audience long after the last episode airs.”