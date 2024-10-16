Sun Neo Unveils New Show ‘Constable Manju’ starring Monica Rathi and Vaibhav Kadam

Sun Neo, the Hindi GEC channel of Sun TV Network, is excited to bring a new show to entertain its viewers: the Hindi-dubbed show ‘Constable Manju’. Originally aired on Sun Marathi, this captivating series follows the journey of a timid girl, Manju, whose father, a constable, died in the line of duty. Taking up her father’s mantle, Manju embarks on a path filled with challenges and unexpected twists, particularly with Satya, an unruly character who is the right-hand man of an MLA. Their lives become intertwined through an unavoidable marriage, leading to a heartwarming love story. Constable Manju is set to premiere on Sun Neo on October 15, 2024, airing from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM.

Constable Manju stars Monica Rathi as Manju, a young woman whose determination to honour her father’s legacy drives her to become a constable. Vaibhav Kadam portrays Satya, whose rough exterior hides a heart waiting to be touched by love. The show also features talented actors such as Vidya Sawale, Priya Karmarkar, Sanika Jadhav, Beena Siddharth, Kalyani Sonone, Shreyas Vaidya, Milind Shinde, and Shivraj Nale.