TCL Zhonghuan Powers India’s Energy Transition with PV Innovations at REI Expo 2026

GREATER NOIDA, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) opened on October 22 at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. As one of South Asia’s major renewable energy industry events, this year’s exhibition has attracted companies and industry professionals from around the world. At Booth H16-A275, TCL Zhonghuan showcases a full lineup of high-performance solar products, including high-efficiency silicon wafers, TCL Solar PV modules, and BlueArk energy storage solutions.

India’s PV industry has continued to expand in recent years, with domestic solar cell and module manufacturing capacity growing steadily. Demand from utility-scale solar plants, C&I distributed generation, and residential rooftop installations is driving diverse requirements for upstream materials and end products. Meanwhile, high temperatures and dust in some regions, along with salt-laden coastal environments, place greater demands on the electrical performance, mechanical reliability, and environmental adaptability of PV products. In response to these varied market needs, TCL Zhonghuan is presenting its X-series high-efficiency silicon wafers, alongside TCL Solar PV modules and BlueArk energy storage products, showcasing solutions spanning upstream PV materials through power generation and energy storage.

X-Series Wafers: Supporting High-Efficiency Cell Manufacturing

The X-series wafers are among the key highlights of the portfolio. Through optimizations in crystal growth and related manufacturing processes, the series is designed to control impurity levels and improve material properties, supporting downstream high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing.

Wafer electrical properties and mechanical reliability directly affect cell manufacturing performance and finished-product yields, making them important considerations in material selection. With India’s market increasingly focused on power generation efficiency and project economics, X-series wafers are compatible with mainstream high-efficiency cell technologies, including TOPCon, HJT and xBC, offering cell manufacturers additional options for process optimization and performance improvement.

TCL Solar PV Modules: Designed for Diverse Applications

At the exhibition, TCL Solar is showcasing its T5 Pro and C2 series PV modules. The T5 Pro features high-density encapsulation technology and a three-section cell design, delivering 17% higher power generation than conventional half-cut modules under shading conditions, with a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C. The C2 adopts back-contact (BC) technology and a zero-gap design, combining a larger effective power-generating area with low-light performance, shading tolerance, and low degradation. Designed for diverse operating conditions, both series offer solutions for utility-scale, C&I distributed generation, and residential applications. TCL Solar continues to advance BC and TOPCon technologies to meet the evolving needs of the Indian market.

BlueArk Energy Storage: Solutions for Residential, Microgrid and C&I Applications

The BlueArk energy storage series is also on display, covering residential and small commercial use, off-grid and microgrid systems, and C&I applications. The BlueArk X1 features an integrated design for homes and small businesses, while the X5 supports coordinated operation with PV systems and diesel generators for remote areas and industrial parks. The W10 adopts liquid cooling and AI-powered early-warning capabilities to meet C&I energy management needs. Together, the series offers flexible storage solutions to improve energy utilization, optimize electricity costs, and support more reliable power supply across diverse applications.

Strengthening Industry Collaboration and Exploring India’s Solar and Storage Opportunities

As the global energy transition advances, India’s PV industry is seeing new opportunities in both manufacturing capacity development and market expansion. Innovation in upstream materials and stronger value-chain collaboration will also play an important role in supporting the industry’s long-term development.

TCL Zhonghuan will continue to advance silicon wafer technology and product innovation while deepening technical exchanges and business collaboration with partners across the PV value chain, contributing to the global energy transition and a more sustainable, low-carbon future.

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