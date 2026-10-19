TECNO Spark 50s 5G at ₹19,990; Titu Print Plans Major Mainline Retail Rollout Across Four States from October 21

Jaipur / Bhopal, October 19, 2026: TECNO has introduced the Spark 50s 5G at a starting price of ₹19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with a major mainline retail rollout planned across Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from October 21, 2026.

According to a press note shared by M/s Titu Print Pvt. Ltd., TECNO’s Super Agent for these markets, the new smartphone is being prepared for distribution through a network of more than 2,000 mainline retail partners, supported by approximately 750 sales promoters.

In Rajasthan alone, the company is targeting the placement of approximately 10,000 units of the TECNO Spark 50s 5G into the retail channel, with an aim to ensure wide product availability close to consumers during the initial rollout.

The TECNO Spark 50s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 platform and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, 6,500mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

The smartphone also offers MIL-STD-810H durability and IP64 Pro protection. An original charger is included in the box, while the handset comes with a one-year warranty.

Shri Titu Tanwani on the Market Opportunity

Speaking about the positioning of the Spark 50s 5G, Shri Titu Tanwani, Managing Director, Titu Print Pvt. Ltd., said:

“A customer shopping around the ₹20,000 price point today looks beyond just 5G connectivity. Battery capacity, fast charging, RAM and storage, an original charger in the box, warranty and dependable after-sales service are all important considerations. Spark 50s 5G has been positioned to offer a complete customer experience at this price point.”

On the scale of the rollout, Shri Tanwani said:

“Our objective is to ensure that customers do not have to search across multiple locations after the launch. With more than 2,000 retail partners and around 750 sales promoters across the four states, we are preparing for wide availability of Spark 50s from October 21. In Rajasthan alone, our target is to place approximately 10,000 units into the retail channel.”

Highlighting the importance of after-sales support, he added:

“In mobile retail, the relationship with the customer does not end when the device is sold. Advertising can bring a customer to the store, but dependable service is what preserves trust. A strong after-sales structure gives confidence to customers and also supports retailers when assistance is required after a purchase.”

Price Is Important, but the Complete Retail Experience Matters

The sub-₹20,000 smartphone category remains one of the most competitive segments of the Indian market.

For the Spark 50s 5G, therefore, the proposition goes beyond price alone.

At ₹19,990, the combination of 5G connectivity, 6GB + 128GB memory, a 6,500mAh battery, 45W fast charging, an original charger in the box, warranty, mainline retail availability and after-sales support is expected to form the core customer proposition.

For consumers who prefer to physically experience a device before purchase, compare finance options at the counter and have a local point of contact after the sale, mainline retail continues to play an important role.

Mainline Retail to Drive Wider Market Reach

Titu Print expects the Spark 50s 5G rollout to create an opportunity for mainline mobile retailers to address customers looking to upgrade from older 4G smartphones or entry-level devices to affordable 5G handsets.

The category also creates additional opportunities for retailers through device financing, accessories, protection products, upgrades and repeat customer business.

Successful execution, however, goes beyond simply placing stock at stores. It requires the combination of product availability, trained sales promoters, live demonstration, finance support and dependable after-sales service.

Service Support Remains Critical to Retailer and Customer Confidence

After-sales support has become an important part of the smartphone purchase decision, particularly in mainline retail where customers frequently return to the same retailer if they encounter a problem after purchasing the device.

TECNO has built a large retail and after-sales presence in India, while its authorised service ecosystem provides product support to customers across markets.

For retailers, a structured service mechanism helps reduce post-sale friction and protects the relationship they have built with customers.

As the channel view highlighted by Shri Tanwani suggests, advertising may help generate the first sale, but dependable service is what helps preserve customer trust and supports repeat business.

TECNO Spark 50s 5G — Key Highlights

Starting Price: ₹19,990

Variant: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

Connectivity: 5G

Display: 6.78-inch, 120Hz

Rear Camera: 50MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Fast Charging: 45W

Protection: IP64 Pro

Durability: MIL-STD-810H

In-box: Original charger

Warranty: One year

Regional Mainline Retail Rollout: From October 21, 2026

Markets: Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Retail Rollout at a Glance

2,000+ Mainline Retail Partners

Planned retail availability across the four-state distribution network.

750 Sales Promoters

Supporting product demonstrations, consumer engagement and retail execution.

Approximately 10,000 Units in Rajasthan

Targeted for placement into the Rajasthan retail network as part of the initial rollout.

Consumers Can Explore Detailed Product Information on Mobile Ki Dukaan

Consumers and retail partners looking for detailed specifications, product information and updates around the TECNO Spark 50s 5G can also visit Mobile Ki Dukaan, a local retail discovery and product-information platform.

Detailed Spark 50s 5G coverage:

mobilekidukaan.in/news/smartphone/tecno-spark-50s-5g-retail-box-specs-india-launch

Mobile Ki Dukaan:

www.mobilekidukaan.in

The platform helps customers explore mobile products and connect their product research with the mainline retail ecosystem.

About Titu Print Pvt. Ltd.

Titu Print Pvt. Ltd. operates in smartphone and consumer-technology distribution and works with mainline retail partners, sales teams and channel stakeholders across multiple markets.

For the TECNO Spark 50s 5G, the company is coordinating a large-scale mainline retail rollout across Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, focused on product availability, retail execution and customer support.