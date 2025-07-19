The poster for the 8th Edition of the Global Grace Cancer Run launched

Hyderabad, July 19, 2025 — The Nizamabad Police Commissioner, Sri Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, IPS, unveiled the poster for the 8th Edition of the Global Grace Cancer Run, expected to draw over 1.5 lakh runners across 130 countries and to be held in October in a hybrid format (online & in-person) in a function in Nizamabad.

It was launched during the community outreach program, a full-day Cancer Screening Drive at the Rural Community Cancer Hospital called Bridge Gap Hospital in Nizamabad. It was launched in the presence of the city’s elite doctors, NRIs, 12 Indian origin medical interns from the USA. These interns were present as part of the initiative titled Bridging Borders—an internship program for Indian-origin medical students from the United States. The internship aims to connect global youth with grassroots healthcare systems in India.

The poster was launched during a day-long Free Cancer Screening Camp jointly organised by Hyderabad-based Grace Cancer Foundation and Bridge Gap Hospitals, the only rural community cancer hospital serving five districts in Northern Telangana, disclosed this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

The 8th Edition of Global Grace Cancer Run–2025 is the World’s Largest Cancer Awareness Run. The run will be held on 12th October, 2025, in Hybrid mode—physical and virtual across the globe.

The theme for the edition is “Run for Grace and Screen for Life”

The run will be organised by the Hyderabad-based non-profit Grace Cancer Foundation, which has worked for 11 years to alleviate the cancer burden through Education, Early Detection, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Research.

Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli shared the vision behind the event: “The Run aims to make a meaningful impact by raising cancer awareness, promoting physical activity as a preventive measure, and enabling access to free doorstep cancer screening for the underprivileged.”

The physical run will be held at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, with over 30,000 to 40,000 runners, including 10,000 students from Navodaya schools, expected to be participated.

The proceeds will fund mobile cancer screenings for underserved communities, to screen one lakh lives for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) and deliver doorstep healthcare to rural India.

The 7th edition drew an overwhelming 1.5 lakh runners from 130 countries, making it a truly global movement.